Beneficience.com PR Announces New PR Client: Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO Of Mane Insights

AW Publicist Tracey Bond welcomes Dr. Crystal (aka Hair Doc) to her Beneficience.com PR clientele & catalogue. Bond is managing the new media public relations + communications for Dr. Porter's personage as a real hair doctor, hair researcher, and media personality. Dr. Crystal Porter founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and hair industry leaders.