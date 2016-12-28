 
Industry News





Authors Receive Top Social Skills Advisers Award from Autism Parenting Magazine

 
 
FREDERICK, Md. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jamie E. Carter, Ph.D. and Ahna I. O'Shaughnessy, M.A.  received the 2016 Top Social Skills Advisers Award from Autism Parenting Magazine in recognition of the monthly Social Skills Corner column that they wrote for the magazine.  They are the authors of PREP for Social Success:  A Guide for Parents of Children with Autism which is a manual which explains an easy to understand four step program that parents can use to help their children improve social skills. It is available exclusively through Amazon Kindle at amzn.com/B00WQANRI4.

When asked about the award, Dr. Carter stated "We were very pleased to receive this award.  Many children with autism need assistance in developing social skills, and our goal is to help parents teach them what is necessary to improve their social functioning.  Through the use of our program, they are able to teach their children skills that can be used in a variety of settings.  In our monthly column, we were able to target specific situations and give parents examples of how this can be done".

Dr. Carter is a licensed psychologist with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. Ms. O'Shaughnessy is a psychology associate who consults to agencies and schools serving children and adults with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.  They can be reached at Prepforsocialsuccess@gmail.com.  https://www.amazon.com/PREP-SOCIAL-SUCCESS-CHILDREN-TRAIN...=
Source:PREP for Social Success
Email:***@gmail.com
Posted By:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Autism, Parenting, Psychology
Industry:Books
Location:Frederick - Maryland - United States
