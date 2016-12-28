News By Tag
Authors Receive Top Social Skills Advisers Award from Autism Parenting Magazine
When asked about the award, Dr. Carter stated "We were very pleased to receive this award. Many children with autism need assistance in developing social skills, and our goal is to help parents teach them what is necessary to improve their social functioning. Through the use of our program, they are able to teach their children skills that can be used in a variety of settings. In our monthly column, we were able to target specific situations and give parents examples of how this can be done".
Dr. Carter is a licensed psychologist with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. Ms. O'Shaughnessy is a psychology associate who consults to agencies and schools serving children and adults with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
