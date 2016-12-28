 
Film Lab Receives Mulitple Grants to Start 2017

Film Lab Receives Grants from the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce
 
 
The Film Lab and AAFL TV Movie The Opposite of a Fairy Tale
The Film Lab and AAFL TV Movie The Opposite of a Fairy Tale
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), as well as The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce (The "MCC") have awarded the Asian American Film Lab (The "Film Lab") grants for the Film Lab's upcoming 2017 programming.

This is fifth grant the MCC has awarded the Film Lab since December 2012 and the funds constitute critical support for the Film Lab's diversity, educational and outreach programming, which is generally offered to the public free of charge via live monthly programs and through the Film Lab's production AAFL TV, which creates contemporary entertainment with positive and prolific portrayals of women and people of color.

The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) have awarded the Film Lab with an Electronic Media & Film Presentation Funds Grant for the presentation of The Opposite of a Fairy Tale (www.TheOppositeOfAFairyTale) which uses film to raise awareness about the epidemic of elder abuse affecting the country.  The film was written by Jennifer Betit Yen.

"We are honored by this recognition and grateful to NYSCA, the Arts Council and the MCC for their much needed and greatly appreciated support," commented Film Lab Industry Spotlight Coordinator, Renee Lasher.

The Film Lab is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in New York City that provides free or low cost programming to promote and support ethnic and gender diversity in film and television.  Its programs and newest production arm, AAFL TV, have been featured on CUNY TV (http://youtu.be/NwHXHD00YIM), Time Warner Cable and CrossingsTV.  Film Lab's programming includes filmmaking workshops with industry professionals, screenwriting contests, public performance readings, and film competitions including the annual 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, which has inspired hundreds of diverse filmmakers by helping nascent talent take brave steps towards a filmmaking career. For more information, please visit www.film-lab.org.

Source:Film Lab
Email:***@film-lab.org Email Verified
