News By Tag
* Grants
* Movies
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Film Lab Receives Mulitple Grants to Start 2017
Film Lab Receives Grants from the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce
This is fifth grant the MCC has awarded the Film Lab since December 2012 and the funds constitute critical support for the Film Lab's diversity, educational and outreach programming, which is generally offered to the public free of charge via live monthly programs and through the Film Lab's production AAFL TV, which creates contemporary entertainment with positive and prolific portrayals of women and people of color.
The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) have awarded the Film Lab with an Electronic Media & Film Presentation Funds Grant for the presentation of The Opposite of a Fairy Tale (www.TheOppositeOfAFairyTale)
"We are honored by this recognition and grateful to NYSCA, the Arts Council and the MCC for their much needed and greatly appreciated support," commented Film Lab Industry Spotlight Coordinator, Renee Lasher.
The Film Lab is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in New York City that provides free or low cost programming to promote and support ethnic and gender diversity in film and television. Its programs and newest production arm, AAFL TV, have been featured on CUNY TV (http://youtu.be/
Contact
Renee Lasher
***@film-lab.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse