Purk & Associates Named Among Small Business Monthly's "2017 Best in Quality" Companies
"We are thrilled to be selected by the readers of Small Business Monthly as one St. Louis' best in quality companies," said Jennah Purk, CPA, Purk & Associates President and Co-Founding Shareholder. "Team Purk is focused on delivering consistent, valued-oriented results for our clients each day."
Over the past several years, Purk & Associates has consistently been selected by the readers of Small Business Monthly for a variety of the publication's "Best in Company" awards including "Best in Customer Service," "Best in Quality," 'Best in Accounting Firms," "Best in Value," Future 50,"and several of its team members have been selected "Top Small Business Accountants"
To view the Small Business Monthly list of "2017 Best in Quality" companies in the January issue, please click on the following link, http://www.sbmon.com/
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
