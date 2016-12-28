News By Tag
POLITICS, not every one DREAM, it's for those that want to work for FREE
For me, being in politics isn't about wanting to get paid, but work for #FREE. So you can work for #Salary.
Improving ways for illegals to become citizens, providing more, and better options. Being one direction of options isn't the way to go about it, as I have learned.
Improving ways of lending for people who got start ups, so their businesses grow. Many times people don't know where to start, or how to go about it. If Government wants to keep jobs in America, frankly in the State of Minnesota, it needs to promote this kind of stuff better so people have knowledge of where to go, how to go about it.
Improve housing for lower income families. This list goes on, and on. But at the end of the day, we have people to protect in this State, and money to direct. Everything else should fall into place with proper planning, management direction. And yes, I do have allot of management knowledge, directing traffic...
