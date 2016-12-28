 
Industry News





The North East - A hub for Innovation and Collaboration in 2017

 
 
NORTH TYNESIDE, U.K. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you starting the New Year as you mean to go on? Tynemouth-based global consultancy, Blackswan are running an Innovation and Collaboration conference in Newcastle on 20th January, with the intent of making sure that the North East keeps its reputation as a hub for innovation in 2017.

The conference is addressing three key themes:

·         Innovation: In a time of shrinking budgets but high demand how do we nurture innovation and deliver new and exciting initiatives and services?

·         Engagement: How do we encourage psychological engagement with others and what we offer – what works?

·         Impact: What difference do we make to the experience of our organisations? How do we demonstrate impact?

The event boasts speakers at the top of the innovation and collaboration game. Global leaders such as Rebecca Stephens, the first British woman to have climbed Everest and the seven summits will share her ground-breaking thinking on decision making and influencing approaches, Prethi Nair, fresh from work with the BBC, will share storytelling and influencing tips for leaders and Kirsty Lord, Executive Producer for Maverick Television, will discuss the power of making a digital impact.

Also speaking are Jim Mackey, Chief Executive of NHS Improvement, Patrick Melia, Chief Executive of North Tyneside Council and Maurice Duffy, Blackswan's CEO and top global coach.

Discussing the conference, Maurice Duffy said;

"I'm delighted at the calibre of speakers that Blackswan have been able to bring together for this event – it's not just a testament to the global work that Blackswan do, but to the North East's innovative reputation.

"We could headquarter our organisation anywhere in the world, but we've chosen the North East due to the innovative culture and people we've found in the area. In 2017, I think the number of global organisations interested in our region will rocket.

The conference will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Newcastle on January 20th. Further information and tickets are available online at http://www.globalblackswan.com/events

ENDS

Caroline Snee
***@globalblackswan.com
