Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Deliver Keynote Presentation at Rita's Ice Annual Business Meeting
Friedman's presentation will focus on super service and its impact on shaping face-to-face communications
Friedman, President of The Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, will speak at 2pm on January 9. Her presentation will focus on SUPER service and its impact in shaping outstanding face-to-face communications.
Rita's Italian Ice is a popular chain offering many delicious frozen treats that combine their famous Italian Ice and award-winning Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard. Rita's is the world's largest Italian Ice concept with more than 600 stores in 30 states and 5 countries.
Friedman's address will reveal how those on the front lines can up their game and improve the customer experience. Her presentation is jam packed with ideas, skills and techniques attendees can put to work both now and well into the future, and is filled with the enthusiasm and humor only Friedman can deliver.
"Front line workers are the face of a franchise like Rita's. It is important they understand the key traits to an outstanding guest experience. Franchisees, experienced managers, and employees will learn all types of techniques they can utilize to optimize face-to-face communication and separate Rita's Ice from their competitors,"
A popular Customer Service speaker in the franchise industry, Friedman speaks regularly to all industries including food and restaurant organizations, healthcare firms, travel agents, and more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.
Her address to Rita's Ice will be one of many keynote presentations Friedman has delivered in the past 12 months.
ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN
Nancy Friedman, the Telephone Doctor, is one of America's sought after speaker on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She provides clients with a solid return on investment (ROI). For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.
