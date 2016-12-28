News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Author, Candia Sanders
Petra and guest Candia Sanders discuss, "A Conscious Rebalance for Your Best Self Yet"
Candia Sanders, international medical Intuitive and vibrational healer, author of "Soul Rays: Discover the Vibratory Frequency of Your Soul" and "The Adventures of Jack Starr" a children's story, has been intuitive since childhood and was given the gift of healing twenty years ago. Adding healing into her intuitive work, she connects with people globally on every topic from health, career, relationships, to soul purpose. Additionally Candia teaches numerous classes and workshops around the country. She lives off-grid near Mt St Helens with her malamute and Lynx point cat.
"To be our best we have to have our emotional, mental and physical bodies in alignment. Stress, poor diet, relationship challenges, weight, lackluster careers all create imbalances in our being. Reshifting and rebalancing these bodies, focus and new perspective and choices instantly creates the best opportunity for a new radiant you," shares Sanders.
Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll airs every Tuesday at 11:00am PST. Listeners are invited to listen live or to an archived recording.
Visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
Host, Transformational Story Coach, Petra Nicoll's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can understand and help you rise like a phoenix and soar and help you get closer to your true potential.
Listeners are invited to receive a gift of Petra's Meditation MP3.
https://petranicoll.com
Contact
Petra Nicoll
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse