 
News By Tag
* Healing Energy
* Alternative Medicine
* Healthy Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lake oswego
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Author, Candia Sanders

Petra and guest Candia Sanders discuss, "A Conscious Rebalance for Your Best Self Yet"
 
 
Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll - Guest Candia Sanders
Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll - Guest Candia Sanders
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healing Energy
Alternative Medicine
Healthy Living

Industry:
Health

Location:
Lake oswego - Oregon - US

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Candia Sanders, author "Soul Rays: Discover the Vibratory Frequency of Your Soul" and "The Adventures of Jack Starr" a children's story, is interviewed on Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll, a Blogtalk radio show, January 3, 2017.

Candia Sanders, international medical Intuitive and vibrational healer, author of "Soul Rays: Discover the Vibratory Frequency of Your Soul" and "The Adventures of Jack Starr" a children's story, has been intuitive since childhood and was given the gift of healing twenty years ago. Adding healing into her intuitive work, she connects with people globally on every topic from health, career, relationships, to soul purpose. Additionally Candia teaches numerous classes and workshops around the country. She lives off-grid near Mt St Helens with her malamute and Lynx point cat.

"To be our best we have to have our emotional, mental and physical bodies in alignment. Stress, poor diet, relationship challenges, weight, lackluster careers all create imbalances in our being. Reshifting and rebalancing these bodies, focus and new perspective and choices instantly creates the best opportunity for a new radiant you," shares Sanders.

Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll airs every Tuesday at 11:00am PST. Listeners are invited to listen live or to an archived recording.

Visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/revealingconversations

Host, Transformational Story Coach, Petra Nicoll's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can understand and help you rise like a phoenix and soar and help you get closer to your true potential.

Listeners are invited to receive a gift of Petra's Meditation MP3.

https://petranicoll.com

Contact
Petra Nicoll
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Petra Nicoll, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share