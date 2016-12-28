News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
John Palmer Art names The H.E.A.R.T. Program as 2017 Charity of the Year
Artist John Ross Palmer has a keen understanding that his success is dependent upon supporting the community that supports him. His humanitarian efforts to improve Houston further his life mission to destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist.
Artist John Ross Palmer says, "I believe everyone deserves a chance to succeed independently. Although I serve a very different population with my artist mentorship program, I'm very familiar with people being told 'they cannot do something' and then the training and confidence coaching it requires to undo those barriers. My two visits to H.E.A.R.T. headquarters have been unbelievably inspiring and I'm exhilarated to support their mission throughout 2017." Jane Cummins, Executive Director of the H.E.A.R.T. Program, shares Palmer's excitement, "Everyone at The H.E.A.R.T. Program is thrilled to partner with John Ross Palmer through his Charity of the Year program and to join the impressive list of charities selected in the past. We are very excited about his commitment to our work benefiting people with intellectual challenges in our community. We are honored that he sees the beauty in us, and we thank John Ross Palmer from the bottom of our hearts."
If you have any questions about John Ross Palmer, his naming of the H.E.A.R.T. Program as his 2017 Charity of the Year or his upcoming unveiling in support of H.E.A.R.T., please contact Gallery Owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com. Past Charity of the Year selections for John Palmer Art include Outreach United (2011), Heifer International (2012), Writers in the Schools (2013), the League of Women Voters Education Fund (2014), the Lone Star Veterans Association (2015) and Houston Habitat (2016).
As John Palmer Art's 2017 Charity of the Year, H.E.A.R.T. will be specifically honored at an art unveiling at Palmer's Gallery with a dedicated percent of sales going to H.E.A.R.T. on Saturday, March 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 1218 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008.
Contact
Ryan Lindsay
7138616726
ryan@johnpalmerart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse