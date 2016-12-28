 
News By Tag
* Houston
* John Ross Palmer
* Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

John Palmer Art names The H.E.A.R.T. Program as 2017 Charity of the Year

Artist John Ross Palmer has a keen understanding that his success is dependent upon supporting the community that supports him. His humanitarian efforts to improve Houston further his life mission to destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist.
 
 
John Ross Palmer with Jane Cummins & H.E.A.R.T Trainees
John Ross Palmer with Jane Cummins & H.E.A.R.T Trainees
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Houston
* John Ross Palmer
* Art

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

HOUSTON - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- John Palmer Art has named The H.E.A.R.T. Program as its 2017 Charity of the Year.  After a tremendous amount of research and meetings with non-profit staff and volunteers, John Palmer Art is incredibly excited to support this 501(c)(3) organization for the entire calendar year through the raising of funds, increasing awareness and hosting special events.  It is the mission of H.E.A.R.T. to promote structured independence for persons living with developmental disabilities by providing innovative education, training, housing and employment programs. H.E.A.R.T. trainees operate more than 90 vending machines across the city, and, they serve as the exclusive vendor for Papa John's Pizza at numerous professional sports venues in Houston.  Just as Palmer empowers artists through his Escapist Mentorship Program, H.E.A.R.T. empowers individuals living with disabilities to achieve the pride and accomplishment possible through education and employment.  You can learn about H.E.A.R.T. by visiting HeartProgram.org.

         Artist John Ross Palmer says, "I believe everyone deserves a chance to succeed independently.  Although I serve a very different population with my artist mentorship program, I'm very familiar with people being told 'they cannot do something' and then the training and confidence coaching it requires to undo those barriers.  My two visits to H.E.A.R.T. headquarters have been unbelievably inspiring and I'm exhilarated to support their mission throughout 2017." Jane Cummins, Executive Director of the H.E.A.R.T. Program, shares Palmer's excitement, "Everyone at The H.E.A.R.T. Program is thrilled to partner with John Ross Palmer through his Charity of the Year program and to join the impressive list of charities selected in the past.  We are very excited about his commitment to our work benefiting people with intellectual challenges in our community.  We are honored that he sees the beauty in us, and we thank John Ross Palmer from the bottom of our hearts."

         If you have any questions about John Ross Palmer, his naming of the H.E.A.R.T. Program as his 2017 Charity of the Year or his upcoming unveiling in support of H.E.A.R.T., please contact Gallery Owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com.  Past Charity of the Year selections for John Palmer Art include Outreach United (2011), Heifer International (2012), Writers in the Schools (2013), the League of Women Voters Education Fund (2014), the Lone Star Veterans Association (2015) and Houston Habitat (2016).

As John Palmer Art's 2017 Charity of the Year, H.E.A.R.T. will be specifically honored at an art unveiling at Palmer's Gallery with a dedicated percent of sales going to H.E.A.R.T. on Saturday, March 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 1218 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008.

Contact
Ryan Lindsay
7138616726
ryan@johnpalmerart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@johnpalmerart.com Email Verified
Tags:Houston, John Ross Palmer, Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
John Palmer Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share