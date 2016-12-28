News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Secure Decisions to Develop Advanced Application Security Threat Management System
Today, organizations typically rely on fragmented, time-consuming, and reactive approaches to cybersecurity. Vulnerabilities remain unresolved for months — or years — as teams struggle to keep pace with IT growth, compliance reporting requirements, and security incidents. While there have been important improvements to host- and network-based security, applications have not received sufficient attention. This has led web application software to become the leading avenue through which computer system breaches occur, according to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report for 2016.
The ASTAM solution will help organizations manage application security in a cost-effective, risk-centric manner. It is being developed for organizations that run web application software and possess high-value information or operate high-value computer systems. Such organizations are routinely the target of adversaries seeking to steal, destroy, ransom, or otherwise interfere with their operations. By improving the quality and security of the software these organizations develop and run, we can reduce the opportunities for expensive and disruptive computer system breaches.
ASTAM will provide a scalable solution for web application security that offers value throughout the software development lifecycle. Through a unified threat management user interface, the solution aims to provide correlation of static and dynamic analysis scan results, a guided approach to threat modeling, prescriptive threat mitigation advice for developers, automated penetration testing and attack simulation, automated countermeasure development, and continuous monitoring and assessment.
Secure Decisions draws upon its considerable experience conducting and managing application security R&D (http://securedecisions.com/
The base period of the program commenced in September 2016 and will reach its first major milestone in March 2017. It is expected to be followed by two one-year optional development phases and a one-year optional pilot phase. The results of the ASTAM program will be released as open source software for use and modification by the application security community.
This material is based on research sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate, Cyber Security Division (DHS S&T/CSD)
About Secure Decisions:
Secure Decisions (http://securedecisions.com/
Contact
Secure Decisions
***@avi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse