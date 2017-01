Let it snow: PA/OH retailer promises millions of dollars in refunds if it snows Feb 5

Levin Furniture's "Let It Snow" promotion January 6-9 in Ohio and Pennsylvania promises millions of dollars in refunds if it snows during the big game Sunday, February 5th

Robert Levin, President

Amy Pfeifer, Media Buyer

Robert Levin, President
Amy Pfeifer, Media Buyer

-- Let it snow! All Levin Furniture and Levin Mattress stores will be cheering for Mother Nature to snow three inches or more from noon to midnight Sunday, February 5, 2017.If the official snow fall measurement reaches or exceeds three inches, customers who make a purchase this weekend (January 6-9, 2017) will receive a full refund. No minimum purchase is required for this exciting offer. Official measurements will be taken at Heinz Field for PA customers and Canton's Football Hall of Fame for OH customers."We're hoping that Mother Nature brings us a nice snowfall either before or during the big game. It'll make the game just that much more exciting for our customers, knowing that they may be getting a full refund of their purchase" said Robert Levin, president of Levin's. "We like to have fun at Levin's, and we thought our customers would love this promotion!"All 32 Levin Furniture and Levin Mattress locations will participate in this special event. This is the first time in Levin's 96 year history that the company has made such an offer.For additional details, visit our website at http://www.levinfurniture.com/ let-it-snow- official-rules- ...