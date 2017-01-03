HSGS Helps the Department of Veteran Affairs Reach their Renewable Energy Goals

Contact

-- Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS) has been awarded contracts by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to install a 167.96 DC kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) parking canopy at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in North Hills, CA and to provide 750,000 renewable energy credits.The VA is a leader among federal agencies in striving to reach federal renewable energy goals. The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is an example of the VA's continued commitment to source renewable energy. Currently, the facility has three solar PV parking canopies, one ground mounted solar PV system, and one roof mounted system. HSGS will be installing the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Centers' sixth solar PV system and 4PV canopy. HSGS will begin the installation in the spring of 2017.The VA also purchases RECs in order to continue using renewable energy beyond what can be physically built. A REC represents one-megawatt hour of renewable energy generated and is purchased from the generator in order for organizations like the VA to offset energy' used from other sources. One REC represents enough energy to supply the average home for six weeks; the VA's purchase of 750,000 RECs represents enough energy to supply over 82,000 homes for a year.HSGS turned to Sterling Planet, Inc. who worked with leading renewable energy providers in the Midwest to furnish a mix of RECs that would satisfy the VA's exacting requirements. The RECs underwent a third-party audit to verify the renewable source, technology and that the renewable energy claims were not double counted.Sterling Planet was founded in 2000 and is dedicated to the triple bottom line principles of social responsibility, environmental protection and economic performance. Its overall mission is "To improve lives today while working to sustain Earth for future generations". True to its mission, Sterling Planet proudly supports corporations, government agencies, colleges and individuals in meeting sustainable goals through the purchase of RECs, carbon offsets, and global renewable energy instruments.HSGS serves federal agencies like the VA delivering solar energy solutions from project development to engineering, installation and ongoing operations and maintenance of medium to large scale solar PV projects. HSGS serves utility, and commercial and government clients, across the US and overseas.President and CEO of HSGS, Colonel (RET) Dave McNeil, says, "We are Veterans continuing to serve our country by providing energy security for America."Website: www.hsgs.solar