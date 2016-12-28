 
Vivo V5 brings to life 'Another Night' with Ranveer Singh

Vivo is all set to unveil a beautifully conceptualized brand film with its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The brand film is titled 'Another Night', conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and produced by Linproductions.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivo the premium global smartphone brand recently unveiled the first ever 20MP moonlight glow selfie camera. To reach out to its valued customers, Vivo is all set to unveil a beautifully conceptualized brand film with its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The brand film is titled 'Another Night', conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and produced by Linproductions.

With a powerful 20MP front camera and a soft front moonlight glow, the Vivo V5 is crafted to capture #PerfectSelfies for perfect moments. The film is shot against the serendipitous backdrop of Budapest at night and is a romantic film featuring Ranveer Singh and a girl he meets in Budapest. They fall in love and spend the most beautiful night together in Budapest, while capturing the most #PerfectSelfies through the city. The climax of the film features a sweet twist to the love story where Ranveer confesses his love for her through messages he leaves in all the selfies they have taken with the Vivo V5.

In the brand film, the product features are beautifully embedded. The 20-megapixel front camera matched with the front moonlight glow, allows Ranveer to leave carefully detailed messages which only the Vivo V5 can capture.

Talking about the new launch Mr. Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo India said, "We are excited with our new flagship launch – the Vivo V5. It is a matter of great pride to pioneer with V5, equipped with the first ever 20MP front camera featuring the front moonlight glow to redefine the selfie experience. Our brand film with Ranveer Singh has been set-up in the backdrop of mesmerizing Budapest. Ranveer's energy lifts the Budapest night to make the film an endearing love story. We hope the brand film strikes a chord with the audience and they enjoy it as much as we do."

Commenting on the brand film Naveen Gaur, President- Lowe Lintas Delhi added, "After the success of the Vivo V3 and the V3Max, Vivo has returned with another flagship phone to cater to the growing popularity of camera phones. The V5 has a 20MP front camera which is a fantastic product proposition for the selfie loving youngsters. It gives incredibly high resolution pictures. Add to it the soft front "Moonlight glow" to help take better selfies in the dark, and you have a product that's hard to ignore. Through the campaign we have tried to charmingly tell the product story weaved with a very sweet love story where Ranveer's charm and persona is very effectively used to make the core proposition of high resolution, greatly detailed selfie images."

Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional President North & East, Lowe Lintas points out "With the world talking about selfies, nobody was talking about the emotional connect people have with their special selfie moments. The idea was to emotionally engage with the consumers and present the product story in a memorable way. The concept was executed beautifully by Director Richard D'Lassio, who brought to life the intimate moments between Ranveer Singh and the girl from Budapest, to make it into a grand love story."

The brand film will go on air starting November 23rd, 2016 across all channels nationally. Watch the love story and get mesmerized by Ranveer Singh, the beautiful Budapest night and the #PerfectSelfie Vivo V5 smartphone.

About Vivo India:

The premium global smartphone manufacturer, Vivo entered India in the late 2014. In a short span, Vivo India has become an established Hi-Fi & Smart brand. Vivo India currently has its presence in more than 400 cities in 22 states with over 33,000 outlets across the country, with a strong focus on Hi-Fi music. Vivo is one of the fastest growing companies in India and one of the top 10 smartphone brands in the world.

Nitin Yadav | Vivo India | +91-8130796609 | nitin.yadav@vivoglobal.com

Vivo Mobiles India
***@vivoglobal.com
Click to Share