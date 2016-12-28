 
Industry News





Champagne & Parisi Real Estate Announces Launch of Digital Real Estate Network

 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Champagne & Parisi Real Estate, a leading luxury real estate agency based in Boca Raton, Florida, today announced the release of its digital network of high profile websites targeting the South Florida real estate industry. The new websites, which will cater specifically to growing markets in Palm Beach and Broward counties, include BocaRatonRealEstate.com, DelrayBeachRealEstate.com, BoyntonBeachRealEstate.com, ParklandRealEstate.com, and HighlandBeachRealEstate.com.

Champagne & Parisi Real Estate has created a real-life monopoly on some of the best real estate locations in South Florida - digital real estate. Each of the city-specific websites will include comprehensive information about their respective subject areas along with thousands of current real estate listings.

"Our sellers are impressed by the fact we have the 'Park Avenue' and 'Broadway' like properties (as in Monopoly's famous blue properties) regarding websites," Caesar Parisi said, Broker/Owner of Champagne & Parisi Real Estate. "These 5-star websites will continue to help our agency reach more potential buyers. Unlike most realtors that only promote a single website, we have an entire network of sites devoted to the cities we do business in."

The Champagne & Parisi Real Estate network brings in thousands of visitors a month and comes up very high in Google and Bing search engines. Studies show that approximately 10% of website searches are keyed in as direct type-in searches and because the newly launched Champagne & Parisi domains contain 'exact match' search terms, they perform well and aid buyers and sellers. Keyword enriched domains also tend to convert better in paid advertising campaigns, such as Google pay per click, according to Claude Champagne.

About Champagne & Parisi Real Estate

Champagne & Parisi Real Estate is a top selling real estate agency in Palm Beach County and Broward County specializing in luxury homes, country clubs and waterfront properties. Champagne & Parisi Realtors are full-time and conduct business with the highest level of professionalism. For more information about Champagne & Parisi Real Estate, the agency's digital domain network, and how they might assist you in buying or selling real estate in South Florida, contact them at 561-544-7004or via www.BocaRatonRealEstate.com, www.DelrayBeachRealEstate.com, www.BoyntonBeachRealEstate.com, www.HighlandBeachRealEstate.com or www.ParklandRealEstate.com.

Melissa Perlman
Source:Champagne & Parisi
Email:***@blueivycommunications.com
