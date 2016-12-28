ASICS on its way to capture the Mumbai market, opening third store in Mumbai

ASICS, the True Sport Performance brand, announced the opening of its eleventh store in India.

-- ASICS, the True Sport Performance brand, announced the opening of its eleventh store in India. The store is the third store in India's big city which will showcase the latest collection along with the proprietary ASICS FOOT ID system, ASICS is on its way to capture the sports goods retail market sector in India.Speaking about the launch Rajat Khurana, Director, ASICS India Private Limited, said, "This is the third store in Mumbai and this is a really big achievement for team ASICS. I am honored to be a part of ASICS Corporation, and knowing that we have another store in the retail hub of India is a proud moment for all of us. I would like to say that this is still the beginning of our success and we are not stopping now. We will continue to expand until ASICS is recognized as the true sports performance brand amongst the Indian audience. We have complete faith in our product quality and technology and we only work towards improvement so we can provide the highest quality products that help in enhancing the performance."With an area of 955 sqft, the store will showcase the complete range of running and training shoes. The design is in sync with the global standards to present easy to browse displays to the customers.To provide the best-suited shoes for each individual, the new store features the ASICS FOOT ID system, with staff on site to perform the analysis. ASICS FOOT ID is a focal point of the ASICS shop, offering static and dynamic measurements that include foot shape analysis and gait cycle analysis. ASICS FOOT ID static measures the foot shape, and ASICS FOOT ID dynamic analyzes the wearer's running gait. It helps runners find the most suitable shoes to draw out every ounce of their performance.