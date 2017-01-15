News By Tag
House of Maya Presents the Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase at Norfolk Scope Arena Jan 15, 2017
This One-Stop Shop for Everything Weddings is Hampton Roads' Largest, Longest-Running Bridal Show
What if those brides could get most of what they need in a single afternoon?
That's why you go to a bridal show! This is, hands down, the best way for a newly engaged couple to get the Big Picture on a wedding plan and quickly 1) clarify their nascent vision, 2) comprehend what it will take to create that, 3) come to terms with what they can afford (or begin to!), and finally 4) vision their way to their perfect Big (or small) Day.
The House of Maya Presents Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Registration is $5 until January 11, $10 at the door. All brides, grooms, and their wedding parties welcome!
The event has built a solid reputation as a one-stop shop for absolutely everything weddings. In a single day, families can get a handle on the first three phases of the planning process, and it can be a delight! The showcase is in its 10th year and is now the largest and longest running bridal showcase in the state of Virginia.
More than 140 top vendors will be there to educate, consult, and demonstrate. From gowns and tuxedos to venues, from wedding cakes and catering to decorations, the goal is that couples leave the event equipped to plan the wedding of their dreams. And if they have come ready to shop, a host of highly skilled wedding industry professionals are ready to serve.
A splashy fashion show produced by House of Maya Bridal Salons with showcase founder Pearl Taylor for the past three years helps brides by bringing to life the latest styles in formal and wedding attire. This year House of Maya Bridal takes the helm, producing the entire show.
Event Details
House of Maya Presents Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase
Sunday, January 15th, 2017
Norfolk Scope Exhibition Hall
201 E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Registration Fee: $5
Follow House of Maya Presents the Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Top Vendors!
Gold Sponsors: Big Top Entertainment (http://www.bigtopentertainment.biz)
Silver Sponsors: At Home (https://www.athome.com/)
The Relationship with Susan G. Komen, Tidewater
The House of Maya Presents Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase has long donated a percentage of each show's proceeds to support the work of the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Tidewater, Virginia. The tradition continues this year. Since the show's inception in 2008, the Showcase has donated over $40,000.
$25,000 Grand Prize Giveaway
A grand prize valued at $25,000 (to include a wedding dress, a honeymoon, a reception, and more) will be given away at the end of the House of Maya Presents Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase Fashion Show.
To Learn More
Details on guest registration, sponsor and vendor registration, and the Grand Prize Giveaway can be found on the website: www.UniquelyYoursBridalShowcase.com
Contact:
Karen James Cody
PR Consultant
press@houseofmayabridal.com
+1.301.452.4469
