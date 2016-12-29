 
News By Tag
* Dental Implants Makati
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Makati City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Happy New Year Offer From "eximus Dental": Huge Discounts And Free Services

Avail Free Checkup, Consultation, Panoramic X-rays, Periapial X-rays, CT Scan and Transportation along with Huge Discounts at Eximus Dental
 
 
Affordable Dentistry Philippines
Affordable Dentistry Philippines
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Dental Implants Makati

Industry:
Health

Location:
Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines

Subject:
Deals

MAKATI CITY, Philippines - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "Eximus Dental" brings you a unique and never-to-miss offer this new year only for a limited period. You can avail flat 20% discount on their premium implants services and 15% discount on all bridges. Besides the discounts, you can also avail FREE checkup & consultation, FREE Periapial X-rays & Panoramic X-rays, and FREE CT Scan upon treatment. The airport transportation (to and from) services would also be FREE of cost. The free and discount offer is valid from 3rd Jan. 2017 till 1st Feb. 2017.

Have you ever heard of such an exciting offer from any dental clinic? Hard to believe, but it's true. It's undeniably the best offer of the season from one of the world's best dental clinics that literally cares for its patients and ensures the best dental health at the lowest cost. You can avail premium-quality dentistry services from one of the most renowned highly qualified dentists at amazing discounts. The checkup & consultation, Periapial & Panoramic X-rays, CT Scan services all are absolutely free. Furthermore, the to and from airport transportation services are free. What more could you expect? This new year has begun with so much of joy and happiness for you as you can assure yourself a great dental health thanks to the extraordinary offer provided by Eximus Dental. Make the most of this offer before it ends.

It's now over 30 years Eximus Dental has been bringing beautiful smiles on their patients' faces by ensuring them the best dental health for a minimal fee. The clinic in known by Dr. Erlinda Dyson who is an internationally popular name in dentistry services. She holds many degrees and a long successful career under her belt.

To explore more about Dr, Erlinda Dyson and Eximus Dental, please visit their website: http://www.eximusdental.com.

Address:         Centuria Medical, Makati Kalayaan Ave. Cor. Salamanca St. Brgy Poblacion, Makati City.

Contact
Eximus Dental
+639175034899
lifeallpositive@gmail.com
End
Source:Eximus Dental
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Content Publisher PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share