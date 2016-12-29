News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Happy New Year Offer From "eximus Dental": Huge Discounts And Free Services
Avail Free Checkup, Consultation, Panoramic X-rays, Periapial X-rays, CT Scan and Transportation along with Huge Discounts at Eximus Dental
Have you ever heard of such an exciting offer from any dental clinic? Hard to believe, but it's true. It's undeniably the best offer of the season from one of the world's best dental clinics that literally cares for its patients and ensures the best dental health at the lowest cost. You can avail premium-quality dentistry services from one of the most renowned highly qualified dentists at amazing discounts. The checkup & consultation, Periapial & Panoramic X-rays, CT Scan services all are absolutely free. Furthermore, the to and from airport transportation services are free. What more could you expect? This new year has begun with so much of joy and happiness for you as you can assure yourself a great dental health thanks to the extraordinary offer provided by Eximus Dental. Make the most of this offer before it ends.
It's now over 30 years Eximus Dental has been bringing beautiful smiles on their patients' faces by ensuring them the best dental health for a minimal fee. The clinic in known by Dr. Erlinda Dyson who is an internationally popular name in dentistry services. She holds many degrees and a long successful career under her belt.
To explore more about Dr, Erlinda Dyson and Eximus Dental, please visit their website: http://www.eximusdental.com.
Address: Centuria Medical, Makati Kalayaan Ave. Cor. Salamanca St. Brgy Poblacion, Makati City.
Contact
Eximus Dental
+639175034899
lifeallpositive@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse