 
News By Tag
* 300 Collins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Luxury Townhouses Three Hundred Collins South Beach

 
 
300_Collins
300_Collins
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* 300 Collins

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Miami Beach - Florida - US

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Townhouse 2C

2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms

Interiors 1,860 Sq. Ft.

Terrace 1,512 Sq. Ft.

Private Yard

$2,325,000

Developed by JMH Development

Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen

Landscape by Urban Robot

Presented Exclusively by ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Where the Grass is Always Greener.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of South of Fifth, Three Hundred Collins is a breath of fresh air for anyone wanting to escape the city without leaving town. When residents slip away to one of the exclusive townhouses, they'll find more that tranquility. They'll find their own slice of the great outdoors.

Born Luxury.

Finished and fitted throughout with natural materials, the townhouse also features expansive, 18-foot ceilings, providing open views and endless sunshine.

A Modern Retreat. In the heart of it all.

A seamless blend of the natural environment and contemporary design, Three Hundred Collins offers a sanctuary of chic between the city and the sea. The singular vision of designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, Three Hundred Collins is a modern retreat in the heart of all.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/condos/south-beach/

Three Hundred Collins Luxury new project has been presented exclusively by ONE Sotheby's International Realty team. This is a true luxury developemnt thatoffers the highest quality product and the best location in Miami, heart of South Beach. For all information on the latest new developemnt in Miami and best deals in South Florida residential market please contact us at 35.310.9305 or ykachko@onesothebysrealty.com

http://www.ykrealestate.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@onesothebysrealty.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yuliya Kachko - ONE Sotheby's International Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share