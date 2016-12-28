News By Tag
Charity begins at home for acclaimed Devon choir!
After a successful year of sublime performances throughout the South West, the acclaimed acappella choir Glorious Chorus and their Director and award-winning composer Helen Yeomans was keen to end 2016 supporting charities local charities.
The public were generous and this helped Helen and her choir raise much needed funds totalling circa. £1,700 which has already been donated to some great causes. £1,290 was generated at the Christmas concert and that money has been split between Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay and Care4Calais. £384 was raised for the Totnes Homeless drop-in shelter through sales of their Christmas CD and via a charity carol-sing in Dartington.
What is the choir up to in 2017? Well, they have a series of events, gigs and festivals between now and the summer, with the first one being the Transition Film Festival in March. They will be opening, head-lining and participating in a range events across various genres which are carefully hand-picked by Helen.
If you would like to be part of Glorious Chorus, there's never been a better time to join them. Helen is looking to recruit confident, experienced and talented singers and she is particularly keen to find new basses to complement the 40 plus strong choir. The diary is almost full for summer 2017 and Helen is holding auditions in early January. The choir rehearses on Tuesday evenings in Totnes so get in touch if you'd like to join them. You can find out all about this vibrant choir by visiting http://www.gloriouschorus.co.uk and if you want to join during the January intake contact Helen - helen@gloriouschorus.co.uk
