Canadian Army and UK Armed Forces Talk Joint Perspective at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017
SMi Group Reports: British and Canadian Training Leaders Will Speak at 8th Annual Land Forces Simulation and Training
With Canada being one nation that the UK frequently collaborates with, SMi Group are thrilled to announce that attendees of the next Land Forces Simulation and Training will get to hear insight from British and Canadian training leaders on their joint training perspective.
Joint Training Presenters at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017:
· Conference Chairman: Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Ormerod, SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces
· Lieutenant Colonel David Jones, G5 Policy and Integration, Training and Doctrine Centre of the Canadian Army
· Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Harman, SO1 CATT, UK MoD
· Colonel Alistair Rodgers, Assistant Head for Training Capability Development, UK MoD
Taking place in London on the 13th and 14th February 2017, these British and Canadian training leaders will be joining an unrivalled international speaker line-up of military and industry experts involved in land training and simulation from across the globe. Expert speakers for 2017 include senior representatives from: Royal Air Force, Polish Land Forces Military Academy, NATO M&S COE, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Army of the Czech Republic, NATO JEWCS, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Thinke Company Ltd, U.S Army Europe, German Armed Forces, Romanian Army, Belgium Army, Institute for Creative Technologies, NATO C3 Agency, TNO and Callowlake Associates Ltd.
Land Forces Simulation and Training Conference
13th-14th February 2017
London, UK
