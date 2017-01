Canadian Army and UK Armed Forces Talk Joint Perspective at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017

SMi Group Reports: British and Canadian Training Leaders Will Speak at 8th Annual Land Forces Simulation and Training

SMi Group's eight annual Land Forces Simulation and Training will have a key focus on collaborative training. With a flexibility to operate in all environments, the British army takes every opportunity to train its soldiers with international partners; visiting allies most rewarding and challenging training environments. With Canada being one nation that the UK frequently collaborates with, SMi Group are thrilled to announce that attendees of the next Land Forces Simulation and Training will get to hear insight from British and Canadian training leaders on their joint training perspective. Joint Training Presenters at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017: Conference Chairman: SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, G5 Policy and Integration, Training and Doctrine Centre, SO1 CATT, Assistant Head for Training Capability Development. Taking place in London, these British and Canadian training leaders will be joining an unrivalled international speaker line-up of military and industry experts involved in land training and simulation from across the globe. Expert speakers for 2017 include senior representatives from: Royal Air Force, Polish Land Forces Military Academy, NATO M&S COE, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Army of the Czech Republic, NATO JEWCS, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Thinke Company Ltd, U.S Army Europe, German Armed Forces, Romanian Army, Belgium Army, Institute for Creative Technologies, NATO C3 Agency, TNO and Callowlake Associates Ltd. 13-14 February 2017, London, UK