Canadian Army and UK Armed Forces Talk Joint Perspective at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017

SMi Group Reports: British and Canadian Training Leaders Will Speak at 8th Annual Land Forces Simulation and Training
 
 
Land Forces Simulation and Training
Land Forces Simulation and Training
 
Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's eight annual Land Forces Simulation and Training conference will have a key focus on collaborative training. With a flexibility to operate in all environments, the British army takes every opportunity to train its soldiers with international partners; visiting allies most rewarding and challenging training environments.

With Canada being one nation that the UK frequently collaborates with, SMi Group are thrilled to announce that attendees of the next Land Forces Simulation and Training will get to hear insight from British and Canadian training leaders on their joint training perspective.

Joint Training Presenters at Land Forces Simulation and Training 2017:

·         Conference Chairman: Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Ormerod, SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces

·         Lieutenant Colonel David Jones, G5 Policy and Integration, Training and Doctrine Centre of the Canadian Army

·         Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Harman, SO1 CATT, UK MoD

·         Colonel Alistair Rodgers, Assistant Head for Training Capability Development, UK MoD

Taking place in London on the 13th and 14th February 2017, these British and Canadian training leaders will be joining an unrivalled international speaker line-up of military and industry experts involved in land training and simulation from across the globe. Expert speakers for 2017 include senior representatives from: Royal Air Force, Polish Land Forces Military Academy, NATO M&S COE, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Army of the Czech Republic, NATO JEWCS, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Thinke Company Ltd, U.S Army Europe, German Armed Forces, Romanian Army, Belgium Army, Institute for Creative Technologies, NATO C3 Agency, TNO and Callowlake Associates Ltd.

For further information on the two-day conference or to register, please visit the event website: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Land-Forces-Simul...

Land Forces Simulation and Training Conference

13th-14th February 2017

London, UK

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Land-Forces-Simulation-and-Training?utm_medium=www.landforcestraining.co.uk&utm_source=D-119&utm_campaign=prlog

Sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

Media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Click to Share