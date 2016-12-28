News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Currency Rates PRO - The only currency app you will ever need
> Live rates from the forex market directly to your device
> Full support for 242 countries around the world
> Crude Oil Rates with daily updates
> Historical rates for periods up to 16 years
> Rate changes and watch the ups and downs with wonderful graphs in a variety of time periods
> Currencies Wall to monitor the performance of your preferred currency against any number of currencies
> Gold & Silver rates for different carats in your preferred currency with detailed graphs in different periods
> Automatic Rate updates, to be with you wherever you are without having to be online with less power consumption and online data usage
> Live Automatic Updates for your Wall, to accurately monitor the changes on your favorite currencies
> Share currency rates and graphs with your friends & colleagues easily
> Locate Banks & ATMs within 5 kilometers with a detailed view of their locations on the map
> Keep informed with the latest economic news
> Compare and get best rates for your currency while traveling to Egypt with our Egyptian Banks rates viewer after Egyptian Pound floatation.
Wonderful & FREE Features
--------------------------------
> Convert between currencies, gold, silver and oil prices without a network
> Personalized Rate Alerts with simple and easy setup
> Receive automatic notifications on your device when your alert is triggered
Personalized Experience
-----------------------------
> Shake the device for rate updates
> Adjust the frequency of automatic updates
> Select the number of decimal places
> Control and sound effects accompanying the application
> Control the news sources
> Control app colors by choosing from dozens of FREE themes
Download this app now from the App Store for FREE.
https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact
Mohamed A. Barakat
***@imagine-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse