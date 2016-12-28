Trump Gaming Machine will Hit-the-Headlines in 2017

TRUMP to Dominate - Predictions! EU - NATO - Middle East - China - NKorea. But Russia?

--Approach to EU will be mild lukewarm, since in Trump's opinion, the fragmentation of EU is no danger to USA and can be left to its own devices. In fact it is in the interests of USA to see a divided EU, and allow the Euro to crumble rapidly to maintain the dominance of the US $.As stated bluntly, USA will not act as the "feeding bottle" of NATO. Unless NATO membership "pulls-up-their-socks" Trump will simply concentrate on a self-defence of USA.Ex-USSR countries or parasites of NATO will be forced to contain their belligerent hogwash and get-on-with-life.Same applies to Crimea and Ukraine. Trump will ignore both.As President-elect, Trump has placed his hand on the largest can-of-worms in modern history by putting his American big foot into a quagmire. Trump bold decision to take a heavy step of agreeing to Israel dream of moving to (West) Jerusalem is Not-a-Gamble, but his next step will stun the world.As a big time Gambler, "Art of the Deal", Trump will make his next move of inviting the Palestinians to move their Capital to East Jerusalem!!This is the reason why the Palestinian leadership took a moderate attitude towards Trump announcement to favour Israel.Both Arab & Israeli mind-set works like a cork-screw, pulling the cork out, with a crooked drive!With one-stroke, Trump will have Israel & Palestine sharing Jerusalem as the Capital, a neighbourly Glass House, where neither side shall throw stones.There will also be an imminent strong statement of incursions into territories under dispute to please both neighbours.USA under Trump, shall balance & Control-the-Middle East, militarily in cooperation with Israel & Egypt.Oil & Gas rich Gulf States including Saudi Arabia will be mere players, since Oil pricing will be controlled by USATrump has already fired the first shot at China by opening a dialogue with Taiwan.There are several ways how USA may control the dominance of China, both strategically and economically, despite the American-China economic love affair.USA under Trump will remain as the global powerhouse in terms of military leadership, not necessarily as a global policeman, but as the Scriptwriter on etiquette.North KoreaKim Jong-un should contain his rhetoric, since Trump in a bad mood might trigger action not words against the little fat boy and make him into Kim Jong-gone! Any further threats from Kim Jong-un might be subjected to more than what North Korea may handle.Here Trump has met more than as the President of USA can dare to challenge.Putin as an ex-KGB political operator, with 30+ years hands-on experience, is highly skilled in many ways more than one.Under Putin, are a team of subordinates, who "jump-to-the-tune" of Putin music-sheet, with Putin in 100% control, as the composer-writer-conductor-stage manager-gate keeper.The largest global geographic land-mass is under Putin, with a reach on East & West USA, and the Arctic.Trump has already drawn Putin as the partner to fight global terror. By default, Trump, through Putin shall have Turkey, Israel as operational partnersNow with strong links with Turkey, China, Syria, Iran, naval access to Mediterranean, Putin covers the globe in a strange combination of politics and military.Putin reserved alliance with China may be used to govern several key African countries economically as well as politically.Trump has already taken the first step with a warm hand shake with Putin, and any wrong move will be a disastrous collapse of the Trump Game-of-Cards.During the first month of January 2017, fireworks of Trump Presidency shall illuminate the global media, with sparkles of daily headlines.Your comments, both positive & negative are most appreciated.-Ends-