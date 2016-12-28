Star Student Learns about Business at Goldcrest

Leah; one step closer to her ambition.

-- An 'A Star' Doncaster student, with an ambition to become an accountant, is one step closer to her dream thanks to Goldcrest House.Leah Baird who is studying level 3 Business Administration at Doncaster College approached the autism and learning difficulties care provider seeking work experience and mentoring to help her pass her course with flying colours.Leah says: "It is my ambition to be an accountant and I sought out the work experience in the hope it would equip me with real-world knowledge and experience of working in a financial role within an office environment. Thanks to Goldcrest House I have the opportunity to be the best I can be and for that I am grateful."Ralph Parish, registered manager at Goldcrest House says: "It's an absolute pleasure to be able to help someone so young and driven achieve her goal. Leah spends two days a week at Goldcrest House and provides administrative and financial assistance with roles such as the sales ledger and petty cash management."Hopefully this experience will get Leah onto the next step, which is enrolling on the AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians)accountancy course once her college course has ended next year."Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice.