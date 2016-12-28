News By Tag
CrowdSourcia Introduces Expert Feedback Services for Start-Up Businesses
Crowdsourcia today introduced the launch of their new expert feedback platform for start-ups.
Crowdsourcia is a global platform for entrepreneurs to get feedback on projects from the small business experts. The company today announced the launch of its SaaS platform in North America. According to the company, the platform will help start-ups collaborate with small business experts and get advice and feedback on a wide range of business topics.
"We have always supported innovation and start-ups," said Mike Volkin, Founder of Crowdsourcia. "By creating a platform for start-ups, we are ensuring start-ups can move in the right direction with their company early and set them on the right path for being profitable. The experts collaborate not only with the start-up, but with each other, which redefines how crowdsourcing is done online. Our platform is an exceptional opportunity for start-ups to get access to the best resources, at a fraction of the cost."
The start-up's can pick from experts who specialize in many skillsets like marketing, design, copywriting, analytics and much more. These experts can help with investor pitch decks, landing pages, sales, video scripts and more. All they have to do is to visit Crowdsourcia.com, post their projects, and collaborate with the experts.
"Our platform will create a positive impact on start-ups and allow them to get the resources they need to make faster strategic decisions." added Volkin. "With Crowdsourcia, companies can make right strategic decisions within a tight budget and timeframe, which will allow them to grow in the right direction."
Start-ups interested in finding out more about Crowdsourcia's expert feedback services, can visit their website http://www.crowdsourcia.com/
About the Company:
Crowdsourcia is a SaaS company where entrepreneurs get feedback from pre-vetted experts on business related projects. The experts not only collaborate with the company, they collaborate with each other. Entrepreneurs can now make the right strategic decisions, with a limited budget and tight timeframe.
Mike Volkin

