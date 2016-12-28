News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ZEDRA announces the acquisition of Interconsult in line with its rapid growth plans
New acquisition comes at the end of a year which saw ZEDRA grow rapidly The acquisition strengthens ZEDRA's global presence in Europe and is a key move as Luxembourg remains a strategic place in the industry
Interconsult was established in 1992 and as such one of the oldest corporate trust service firms in Luxembourg and is located in the centre of Luxembourg City. A founder member of Luxembourg International Management Services Association asbl, Interconsult is an internationally renowned service provider, providing corporate, administrative and fiduciary services to both corporate and private clients. Interconsult is also a member of Luxembourg Private Equity & Venture Capital Association asbl, a non-profit association created in 2010 to represent, promote and protect the interests of the Luxembourg private equity and venture capital industry.
Interconsult will be fully integrated into ZEDRA's growing network of offices. The acquisition will increase ZEDRA's size to nearly 380 staff worldwide.
The acquisition is part of ZEDRA's growth plan to expand its business in carefully selected jurisdictions and adds to other recent acquisitions in the UK and the Netherlands. It will take ZEDRA's global presence to 11 jurisdictions.
The merger will add value to Interconsult's existing clients through ZEDRA's global business offering and network.
Interconsult's Managing Director, Federigo Cannizzaro di Belmontino will remain in his current position after the acquisition and he will continue to be supported by 20 local staff.
Federigo Cannizzaro di Belmontino has extensive knowledge and understanding of the Luxembourg market. ZEDRA can build on Federigo's wealth of experience to strategically grow its service offerings in Luxembourg going forward.
Further strengthening Federigo's team is Frank Walenta, who has recently joined Interconsult as its Commercial Director.
Frank Walenta, was previously responsible for corporate services in Luxembourg and then in Germany for an international corporate service provider. In his previous role he advised and managed SPVs and the German inbound business of in particular international corporate clients, private equity & venture capital funds, family offices and HNWIs. Frank has been a board member to many leading international companies and private equity funds.
"As we grow our offices and develop our operations, we need to be where our clients want to do business," says Niels Nielsen, Group Chief Executive Officer, ZEDRA, "Luxembourg is that place and therefore constitutes a natural extension for us. It will be a key part of our global network and an important hub for us to provide trust, corporate and fund trust services to our clients, irrespective of their domicile."
Frank Walenta, ZEDRA Commercial Director in Luxembourg added, "It's terrific to be back in Luxembourg. It's absolutely the place for us to be in order to help our clients to achieve more. The service offering of ZEDRA is of the highest quality and Interconsult is a great match for ZEDRA. We differentiate ourselves by our personal relations and our customisation."
Federigo Cannizzaro di Belmontino, ZEDRA Managing Director concluded, "We are delighted to be joining the ZEDRA Group with its established global network. The merger will strengthen ZEDRA's presence in the market and we look forward to being a part of ZEDRA as it continues to grow. We are confident that our long standing industry experience in Luxembourg is a perfect fit with ZEDRA's service offering in strategic places across the world."
For further information, please visit www.zedra.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse