 
News By Tag
* Crowdsourcing
* Crowd Sourced Feedback
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Rosa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Crowdsourcia Announces Launch of Micro-Consulting Program for Entrepreneurs

Crowdsourcia, a team of experts, dedicated to supporting business owners with feedback on their projects, today announced the launch of their new micro-consulting program.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Crowdsourcing
* Crowd Sourced Feedback

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Santa Rosa - California - US

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Crowdsourcia, a team of experts, dedicated to supporting business owners with feedback on their projects, today announced the launch of their new micro-consulting program. Through their unique service, hundreds of pre-vetted experts will provide their feedback to business related projects for entrepreneurs, without the expense of pricey consulting contracts.

Crowdsourcia is a 2-sided SaaS platform comprised of entrepreneurs and experts. The experts provide feedbacks on the entrepreneurs projects posted through Crowdsourcia's unique crowdsourcing platform. The company aims to support entrepreneurs with the resources that can help them to grow their company and move in the right direction. To support this aim, the company today announced the launch of their Micro-Consulting Communication Platform, through which expert feedback can be seamlessly given to entrepreneurs 24 hours a day/7 days a week, for a fraction of what it would cost to hire a consultant.

"Our Micro-Consulting Program is designed to fill critical gaps in the expertise of consulting contracts," said Mike Volkin, Founder of Crowdsourcia. "As the global market changes every minute, it is important for entrepreneurs and SMEs to have resources that can help them in coping with the dynamic environment. We realized that today's entrepreneurs need cost-effective consultative services and thus, we have created this platform, where a wide variety of experts can collaborate with entrepreneurs on thousands of different projects ranging from business plans to logo designs."

The Micro-Consulting Platform includes the collaboration of collective intelligence of highly respected experts who can vastly improve or minimize business challenges. These micro-consulting sessions typically involve posting projects in various fields, such as investor pitch decks, web conversions, crowdfunding, surveys, business plans, and more.

Volkin adds that "We have built a platform that allows entrepreneurs and SMEs to provide a firm base to their projects which will allow them to make the right strategic decisions earlier and put them in the right direction. With Crowdsourcia's Micro-Consulting Platform, entrepreneurs can save themselves from the need to write proposal, review quotes or hunt for the perfect consultant. Simply log in to Crowdsourcia, post your project, pick from our pre-vetted experts and watch the feedback roll in."

Organizations interested in finding out more about Crowdsourcia's Micro-Consulting Platform, can visit their website http://www.crowdsourcia.com/ or email Mike@Crowdsourcia.com.

About the Company:
Crowdsourcia is a SaaS company where entrepreneurs get feedback from pre-vetted experts on business related projects. The experts not only collaborate with the company, they collaborate with each other. Entrepreneurs can now make the right strategic decisions, with a limited budget and tight timeframe.

Contact
Mike Volkin
***@crowdsourcia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@crowdsourcia.com
Tags:Crowdsourcing, Crowd Sourced Feedback
Industry:Business
Location:Santa Rosa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Crowdsourcia News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share