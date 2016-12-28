News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crowdsourcia Announces Launch of Micro-Consulting Program for Entrepreneurs
Crowdsourcia, a team of experts, dedicated to supporting business owners with feedback on their projects, today announced the launch of their new micro-consulting program.
Crowdsourcia is a 2-sided SaaS platform comprised of entrepreneurs and experts. The experts provide feedbacks on the entrepreneurs projects posted through Crowdsourcia's unique crowdsourcing platform. The company aims to support entrepreneurs with the resources that can help them to grow their company and move in the right direction. To support this aim, the company today announced the launch of their Micro-Consulting Communication Platform, through which expert feedback can be seamlessly given to entrepreneurs 24 hours a day/7 days a week, for a fraction of what it would cost to hire a consultant.
"Our Micro-Consulting Program is designed to fill critical gaps in the expertise of consulting contracts," said Mike Volkin, Founder of Crowdsourcia. "As the global market changes every minute, it is important for entrepreneurs and SMEs to have resources that can help them in coping with the dynamic environment. We realized that today's entrepreneurs need cost-effective consultative services and thus, we have created this platform, where a wide variety of experts can collaborate with entrepreneurs on thousands of different projects ranging from business plans to logo designs."
The Micro-Consulting Platform includes the collaboration of collective intelligence of highly respected experts who can vastly improve or minimize business challenges. These micro-consulting sessions typically involve posting projects in various fields, such as investor pitch decks, web conversions, crowdfunding, surveys, business plans, and more.
Volkin adds that "We have built a platform that allows entrepreneurs and SMEs to provide a firm base to their projects which will allow them to make the right strategic decisions earlier and put them in the right direction. With Crowdsourcia's Micro-Consulting Platform, entrepreneurs can save themselves from the need to write proposal, review quotes or hunt for the perfect consultant. Simply log in to Crowdsourcia, post your project, pick from our pre-vetted experts and watch the feedback roll in."
Organizations interested in finding out more about Crowdsourcia's Micro-Consulting Platform, can visit their website http://www.crowdsourcia.com/
About the Company:
Crowdsourcia is a SaaS company where entrepreneurs get feedback from pre-vetted experts on business related projects. The experts not only collaborate with the company, they collaborate with each other. Entrepreneurs can now make the right strategic decisions, with a limited budget and tight timeframe.
Contact
Mike Volkin
***@crowdsourcia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse