Hazard Lighting Takes a Leap Forward with STACKA Barrier Safety Lamps

--– Having recently announced the release of their new STACKA Barrier Safety Lamps, WHI Safeguard is pleased to announce the distribution of the product with PF Cusack Tool Supplies Ltd. Founded in 1989, P F Cusack (Tool Supplies) Ltd are an independent, owner managed company and have established a reputation as a leading nationwide supplier of personal protection equipment (PPE), small hand tools, consumables, Hi-Vis clothing, First Aid and Road Traffic Management products to the Utility, Construction, Road and Rail industries with annual turnover in excess of £20M.Steven Hooper, Director. WHI SafeguardSTACKA Barrier Safety Lamps are manufactured to retrofit simply and easily to all types of roadway barriers. Designed with special consideration for high convenience and low maintenance, these Safety Lamps are fully stackable, so barriers can be positioned, collected, and stored with no need to remove the attached lamps. Powered by 2 x AA alkaline batteries, they are extremely cost-effective and continue to shine for up to 6 times longer than the current competition on the market. With an integrated photocell that is activated by darkness, the Lamps feature two optional settings: flashing and static/steady.The STACKA Lamps have a robust, durable design made from polycarbonate, fit to be deployed for all industrial usages. Stainless steel hexagon security screws are made to withstand the tests of time, outdoor elements and rough use.About WHI SafeguardIn keeping with the progressive reputation of WHI Safeguard, STACKA Barrier Safety Lamps exemplify the leading security management products of this LED safety light supplier. With a range of superior features, all of WHI Safeguard's designs have been developed to provide ultimate function at top value. Their products not only challenge the present status quo in Health & Standard regulations, but also strive to enhance and upgrade standards throughout the construction industry.FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Christopher Wright, Director – Tel. 01753 325 101Email – info@whisafeguard.com