3 French firms rewarded at InnoTrans show in Berlin
The first French Rail Awards took place following InnoTrans, an international trade show for the rail industry. Prizes were awarded prizes in three categories: Innovation, International Development, Customer / Supplier Relationships
- Innovation
- International Development
- Customer / Supplier Relationships
RUSTIN won the French Rail award for Innovation
In the rail rolling stock industry, many years of experience is the key for a better and safer business. The very highest degree of regulation for flame resistance, sound insulation, safety devices, for both local and regional transport as well as long distance travel to high-speed services with a worldwide reliability for our rubber sealing system is already a reality for RUSTIN.
As a leading system supplier we have been active in designing and manufacturing rubber solutions in low-smoke fire-resistant compounds for and together with our customers for more than 80 years. The very highest degree of technical precision is the focus of our product development work. We provide customer-oriented solutions.
RUSTIN's rubber compounds for fire resistant seal are a new dimension into safety, with a full compliance to the EN 45 545-2.
Our product & technology
We are all guilty of getting frustrated when traversing the huge underground network that connects the oldest subway capital city like London, Paris, and transports millions of people each day! While frustration and stress are sometimes called for, here's something that'll make your journey through the underground easier.
Introducing new modern signaling systems, delays due to signal, security and door failures will be reduced, making life for passengers more fluid with a reliable service.
On the platform, the passenger will know immediately the status of the current operation of the door. Each door will provide its own status by an individual signal. Green – system is on and open, red flashing – the door security system is on and the door will close, white, the system is locked. Easy and modern signaling will improve the walk through the carriage, helping to ease the access and extra demand at peak time.
More information at: on Rustin's website (http://www.rustin.com)
FLEXELEC won the Customer-Supplier Relationship Award
FLEXELEC is a 100 p. company located in France and UK, Germany, USA & Tunisia. Annual turnover is around 15 M€, more than 65 % exported to 50 countries. FLEXELEC is a part of the OMERIN group, world leader in conductor cables for extreme conditions.
"The Customer-Supplier relationship French Rail Award received by FLEXELEC during the last INNOTRANS 2016 in Berlin is a fantastic achievement for our small company. It shows we choose a coherent strategy face to the very specific challenge of our markets.
Specific because our expertise is manufacturing and conceiving tailor-made heating cables and heating mats for many different uses, from switchers ice melting in Stockholm to the complete floor heating of the new STADLER high speed train, or even the toilet equipment's temperature maintenance, so we have to be versatile and adapt to each project needs.
Strategy then, because we chose to transform this difficulty into a singular and efficient weapon, going always beyond the project specifications, opening our doors to prospects and customers, in order to create confidence through this transparency. This way, we can really co-develop new solutions, both partners pushing its usual limits to achieve a better result.
All of these factors contribute to 2016 being a year full of great successes, thanks to innovative solutions integrating the new fire and smoke EN45545 rules with the waterproof double insulation and preformed technologies, which were before unable to match with a very long lifetime when used outside the trains."
Stéphane Moret, General Manager
More information on Flexelec's website (http://www.flexelec.com).
CIM won the FRENCH RAIL AWARD for International Development.
Formed in 1975, CIM firstly forged its expertise in the supply of rolling stock and OEM parts. CIM has always known how to adapt to a constantly changing market. This is why each of its business lines has grown substantially in recent years and CIM has extended its operational spheres, achieving international success.
CIM is focused on three main field of expertise:
- Rail infrastructure projects and financing (CIM Projects)
- Component manufacturing and supplying of parts, equipment and rolling stock (CIM Equipment)
- Rolling stock maintenance (CIM Services)
Since the beginning, CIM ambition's has been to export spare parts, services and expertise on an international scale. Today, CIM works in in over 90 countries with major rail, urban transport and mining networks. To assure the best reactivity to its customers and keep a presence in its markets, CIM has opened many offices and subsidiaries across the world, specifically in: Canada, Panama, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Senegal, The Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Tanzania, Madagascar … In 2016, more than 90 % of CIM's total turnover is from international projects.
CIM is proud of this award which recognizes the excellence and expertise of its teams worldwide.
Visit CIM's website (http://www.cimgroupe.com)
For more information on this press release, contact:
Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
Email: catherine.ryall@
Tel: + 44(0) 207 024 3613
Website: www.youbuyfrance.com/
Contact
Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
***@businessfrance.fr
