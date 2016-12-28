News By Tag
Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In enterprise solution, patient care management segment is anticipated to have the largest share and is poised to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period owing to improved workflow efficiency and response time. North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of gadgets, growing number of chronic diseases and advanced connectivity.
Some of the key players in this market include Omron Corporation, IBM Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., AT & T, Inc., GE Healthcare, Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Microsoft, Inc., SAP SE and Oracle Corporation.
Application Covered:
• Mhealth Application
o Women's Health
o Chronic Care Management
o Medication Management
o Weight Loss
o Sleep Monitoring
o Other Mhealth Application
• Enterprise Solutions
o Operations Management
o Patient Care Management
o Workforce Management
Product Covered:
• Mobile Applications (Apps)
• Mobile Devices
o Barcode Scanners
o Mobile Computers
o RFID Scanners
o Other Mobile Devices
• Enterprise Mobility Platforms
End User Covered:
• Providers
o Laboratories
o Hospitals
o Other Providers
• Patients
• Payers
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
