 
News By Tag
* Cic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market: Industry Survey and Industry Outlook 2022

Chronic idiopathic constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1675.4 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2570.8 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022
 
 
chronic
chronic
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Cic

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Reports

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022," the chronic idiopathic constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1675.4 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2570.8 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Growing awareness and increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation – CIC are the major factors driving the CIC drugs market worldwide. Growth in demand for CIC drugs in Asia Pacific, coupled with the huge gap of unmet needs in the region is expected to serve as a significant opportunity in the global market during forecast period.

In terms of geographical distribution, North America captures over 40% share of the global market revenue. US is the largest national market for CIC  drugs due to greater prevalence of lifestyle respective diseases, higher incidence of constipation, higher healthcare spending and rather greater adoption of pharmaceuticals for treating ailments. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH) CIC affects approximately 63 Mn individuals in the US. On the other hand, growing awareness in the rapidly developing Asian countries such as China and India will create significant growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific market.

Browse the full report Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/chronic-idiopathic...

In terms of market segmentation by drug type, Lubiprostone drugs segment currently dominates the market. However, the segment due to its relatively lower efficacy, patent loss and growing competition from Linaclotide will lose its dominance in the upcoming future. The Linaclotide drugs market for CIC treatment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2016 – 2022.

Analyzing the symptoms, constipation is not considered as a disease but a condition, side effect or syndrome. This factor greatly contributes to the lesser visits from patients to address the issue. Thus over 65% of the CIC drugs market is captured by OTC drugs segment. The OTC market is expected to continue to dominate the market at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016 – 2022.

The CIC drugs market is currently open for further research and development and thus introduction of novel pharmaceutical solutions. Actavis, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Ferrin International, Synergy Pharmaceuticals and others are among the top payers active in the global chronic idiopathic constipation drugs market.

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57738

Related Reports:

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-with-Diarrhea-drugs-market

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/opioid-induced-constipation-oic-drugs-market

·         http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/chronic-idiopathic-constipation-cic-drugs-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Contact
Credence Research
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@credenceresearch.com
Tags:Cic
Industry:Health
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brisk Insights News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share