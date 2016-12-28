 
News By Tag
* Valentine Day
* Gift For Her
* Horse Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Valentine Day Gift for horse lover. Shop for Horse Jewelry, Horse Bracelet and Earings

Horse jewelry make the perfect valentine day gift for her. From horse lovers jewelry, horse lovers gifts including horse earrings, you can find a valentine gift for everybody in our gift store.
 
 
valentine-day-horse
valentine-day-horse
NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Valentine's Day is the occasion to express your love for her. Our horse gift store has and entire collection of horse gift for 2017 Valentine's Day. Our online jewelry gift store offers the best jewlery designs for her. We share talented equine designers and gift ideas to celebrate 2017 valentine day with horse lovers.

We work very hard with our team of equine jewelry designers to deliver the best for horse lovers. And when your loved ones will receive a horse gift from you they will see our signature and they'll know your gift is something truly special.

Founded in 2015 by Frederic Legrand, HorsebackRiding.gift envisions to garnish the passion of horsemanship by giving beautiful expressions to the love for horses. With a competitive specialization in defining and showcasing creative ideas, and an ever-growing love for horses, Fred has been directing the organization in delivering exclusive ranges of gifting expressions for horse riders, and especially horse lovers....

See our complet equine jewelry here
https://horsebackriding.gift/product-category/equine-jewl...

More about for horse gift store:
https://horsebackriding.gift/about-us/

Contact
(803) 574-3464
info@horsebackriding.gift
End
Source:Horseback Riding Source
Email:***@horsebackriding.gift
Tags:Valentine Day, Gift For Her, Horse Jewelry
Industry:Jewelry
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share