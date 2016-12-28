 
How Mobile Application Testing Services Are Increasing Business Value

 
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas (USA), Canada (Toronto) & India (Business Network)—A while ago, mobile application testing services technically meant QA testing of a software that was available to the consumers through their mobile phones. But, these days' mobile app testing has become more meaningful from the point of enhancing customer relationships and creating business value for enterprises.

Mobile apps are providing companies with improved customer engagement that result in gaining competitive advantage. Be it a logistics or healthcare firm, an ecommerce platform or a BFSI enterprise, mobile apps are helping organisations expand their reach. And, with the wave of digital transformation underway, mobile applications are becoming necessary for business growth.

Research suggests, the number of software developers is predicted to grow to 25 billion by 2020. But as the number of mobile apps increase, companies will face a serious need of valuable mobile application testing services. Prova, a leading provider of mobile application testing services, shares insights on how mobile application testing services can enhance business value for an organisation:

1) Enhances UX- user experience

2) Improves app connectivity

3) Increases installation speed

4) Improves device setting and performance

5) Reduces mobile interruptions and performance loopholes

6) Improves SD card and SIM card compatibility

7) Adds contextual relevance for better customer engagement

Prova has designed and developed 360-degree frameworks for Android, Windows and iOS apps testing. With Prova's mobile application testing services, organisations have been able to enhance security and performance of their apps and deliver superior customer experience.

To know more about Prova's mobile application testing services,

Name - Richard Smith
Contact No-  +1 281-764-1821
Email - info@provasolutions.com

Richard
***@sumasoft.net
