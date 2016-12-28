How Mobile Application Testing Services Are Increasing Business Value

Media Contact

A while ago, mobile app testing technically meant QA testing of a software that was available to the consumers through their mobile phones. But, these days' mobile app testing has become more meaningful from the point of enhancing customer relationships and creating business value for enterprises. Mobile apps are providing companies with improved customer engagement that result in gaining competitive advantage. Be it a logistics or healthcare firm, an ecommerce platform or a BFSI enterprise, mobile apps are helping organisations expand their reach. And, with the wave of digital transformation underway, mobile applications are becoming necessary for business growth.Research suggests, the number of software developers is predicted to grow to 25 billion by 2020. But as the number of mobile apps increase, companies will face a serious need of valuable mobile application testing services. Prova, a leading provider of mobile application testing services, shares insights on how mobile application testing services can enhance business value for an organisation:1) Enhances UX- user experience2) Improves app connectivity3) Increases installation speed4) Improves device setting and performance5) Reduces mobile interruptions and performance loopholes6) Improves SD card and SIM card compatibility7) Adds contextual relevance for better customer engagementProva has designed and developed 360-degree frameworks for Android, Windows and iOS apps testing. With Prova's mobile application testing services, organisations have been able to enhance security and performance of their apps and deliver superior customer experience.