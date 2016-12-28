Hilton Dead Sea & DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba partner with Tamweelcom to support young

Hilton & Tamweelcom team

-- Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa and DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba have announced their partnership with Tamweelcom to empower young Jordanian entrepreneurs from 18 to 35 years old through provision of training, funding and mentorship needed to create and sustain their startup businesses.Through this program, Hilton and Tamweelcom will be joining forces to turn job seekers into job creators by providing young people with practical skills based training, access to capital, mentoring and other business development services.Starting January, young Jordanians from all across the Kingdom will be invited to submit their business ideas. Applications will be then reviewed and qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview and a psychometric test. Shortlisted candidates will then be admitted to an intensive one month training program on business development skills and tools, after which, they will present their business plans in front of a judging committee who will choose the winner.In addition to the financial grant, the winner will also be matched with a professional mentor who will be shadowing the young entrepreneur throughout the first year of the business offering advice, best practices and business insights to ensure sustainability.Elias J. Moukarzel, general manager at Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa said: "Travel with Purpose, Hilton's social responsibility program, focuses on creating opportunities and strengthening communities, and our partnership with Tamweelcom is a great reflection of how to implement these two pillars. We hope that this model will positively impact youth and encourage other ambitious young entrepreneurs follow the lead of their colleagues in order to become their own bosses and decrease unemployment in the society", "The initiative also supports Hilton Worldwide's pledge to Open Doors to one million young people by 2019, by developing their skill-sets and providing them with sustainable career opportunities", added Moukarzel.Ali Abdel Jabbar, CEO of Tamweelcom commented: "This partnership will provide opportunities for young Jordanians to create the businesses that they have always dreamt about. It will also create jobs and decrease unemployment and we couldn't be happier to partner with Hilton on this project". "We are confident that this partnership will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life of these young individuals, their families, and their society and we are eager to see the bright results", added Abdel Jabbar.This program will be implemented as part of Hilton's Travel With Purpose program, where Jordan properties have been awarded Hilton's prestigious Action Grant for 2016, one of 117 winners awarded worldwide, only 33 in the EMEA region. The Travel with Purpose™ Action Grants are part of Hilton's global effort to recognize, encourage and offer support to local communities in which the company operates.Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa is a 5 star luxury resort destination located on the Northeast coast of the Dead Sea. Lying over 410 meters below sea level, its location defines the resort and spa experience as unique in the Middle East, making it a destination of choice for those seeking the perfect retreat whilst enjoying the therapeutic benefits of the Dead Sea's natural elements.Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa's four wings accommodate 285 rooms, the majority with exquisite views of the Dead Sea offering deluxe and guest rooms, executive rooms, juniors and executive suites, and one royal suite. The resort houses a splendid array of cuisines and culinary experiences including an all-day dining restaurant, authentic Lebanese and Italian restaurants, a beach bar, a lobby lounge, a pool bar and a sea-view terrace. The resort features a fitness gym, a business centre and the first in the Levant global spa experience eforea: spa at Hilton. The resort is adjacent to King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre managed by Hilton, the award winning convention centre; making it an ideal choice for business Guests looking for business and leisure.The DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba hotel, influenced by contemporary Italian design and boasting spacious guest rooms and suites with a long list of upscale guest room amenities and ultra-comfortable beds, overlooks the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba on the southern coastal tip of Jordan. Our upscale, full service hotel in Aqaba City Center is conveniently situated in the heart of the business district, a short walk to the sea shore and all major shopping areas.Established in 1999, Tamweelcom, a non-profit organization, owned by Noor Al-Hussein Foundation and operating under the umbrella of the King Hussein Foundation, is a leading microfinance company in Jordan. It aims to fight poverty and unemployment by providing financial and social services to the local community.