Paper bags with handle, a revolution against plastic bags!
Organisation's social image is a result of the efforts put in by the management in fulfilling social responsibility.
The company has been dealing with all sorts of packaging supplies and paper bags with handles is launched keeping fashion pro customers in mind. Bags in this range include both brown paper and white paper as raw material. Carrier bag handles are attached to the bag using turn over top technology. This method prevents handles from coming off. There are various colours and the uniqueness, is the pattern that these bags carry.
Since October 5, 2015, there has been a considerable dip in the number of plastic bags used by the retailers. Retailers are required to charge customers for plastic bags only if they have 250 or more employees. Apart from supermarket, many other large shops are charging their customers for single use plastic bags. Carrier Bag Hut has supported its customer in this crucial time by launching paper bags with handles (https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk/
Many retailers have switched to bags for life or paper bags. Carrier Bag Hut has been known for creating quality products. Unlike many suppliers, this company is also a manufacturing unit, which gives them more scope for customisation.
Organisations today are not as concerned about their social responsibilities as much about their social image. What management often takes for granted is that fulfilling social responsibilities is the way to achieve value. Carrier Bag Hut's initiatives for 100% biodegradable packaging solutions have earned the organisation an excellent social image. The company is coming up with new launches regularly giving retailers various options to choose from.
About Carrier Bag Hut
Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK. It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.
For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.
They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .
Contact
Carrier Bag Hut
***@carrierbaghut.co.uk
