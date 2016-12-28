 
Oscar Sanchez signs Urban Pop Soul artist TAYE JOHNSON to Affluent Records

New York City music executive & producer Oscar Sanchez is getting ready to launch the new year with a major impact upon recently signing R&B pop Soul singer TAYE JOHNSON.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- "Taye is one of the most unique artists that I have come across in quite a while. His music channels the soul of Stevie Wonder with a sound that blends Jon Legend and Bruno Mars to a new perfection. As soon as I heard him sing, I knew we had to sign him, today's radio needs him", says Affluent CEO Oscar Sanchez.

Taye was born and raised in Oxford, North Carolina where he grew up witnessing his single mother struggle to create a home for him and his family at an early age. When he was young he realized his blessings when he discovered his talent was to sing.  After developing his techniques at every opportunity, he decided to find a better way to use his talents and open up new possibilities.
His calling brought him to Brooklyn, New York City. Risking it all, with no money, no job, and no contacts, Taye was prepared to fail if he had to, but destiny had a different plan and showed him otherwise.

Everything happens for a reason life and thru his experiences along his journey in NYC Taye connected and created a management partnership with music industry veteran Derrick Thompson. Together they cultivated his talents, perseverance and vision to enable him to create a world full of blessings. Since then Taye has successfully experienced many great performances, a growing fan base, numerous radio interviews and a demand for event hosting.

Taye is currently creating his new album to perfection. It will be distributed by Affluent / Orchard / Sony with a tentative summer 2017 release date. .

Today you can purchase new pre – single
"WHAT YOU DO TO ME (Julia)"
At Apple Music, Itunes Amazon, Google Play, Tidal & all top digital retailers worldwide.

For interviews booking features or licensing please contact
Derrick Thompson at
derrickdthompson@icloud.com.

Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheofficialTaye

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/OfficialTayeJohnson/

LABEL www.affluentrecords.com

Affluent Records
***@affluentrecords.com
