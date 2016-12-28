News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobile Blood Draw Services Announces After Surgery Home Blood Draw Services
Stone Oak, Texas: Mobile Blood Draw Services, which provides phlebotomy services in Northern Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland, is pleased to announce that it has started providing affordable.
After surgery home blood draw service is best suitable for all those who cannot travel to the outpatient lab for routine blood check up or cannot sit for long hours in the laboratory. Mobile Blood Draw Services is all here to provide you impeccable services by getting your blood drawn as per your convenience. Be it the blood test for medication or for monitoring or disease management, Mobile Blood Draw Services' certified lab technician or phlebotomist will be at your service as per the time affixed by you.
To use the services of Mobile Blood Draw Services, you need to fill the appointment form available on the official website. Thereafter, ask your physician to fax a prescription with orders for blood work. Once doctors fax the order, a Certified Lab Tech or Phlebotomist will make an appointment for a home visit to draw your blood and transport it to our preferred local laboratory for testing.
The results of the lab work will be sent directly to your physician in confidence. The results can also be emailed to your physician. For the future blood test, request another prescription from your physician, then call their STAT Line to schedule an appointment. Payment for the blood draw can be made at the time of service. However, the bills of the lab test will be mailed to you directly from the processing laboratory and may be covered by insurance.
"The mission of Mobile Blood Draw Services is to provide the highest quality specimen collection services. Being the best blood laboratories in Washington Metropolitan Area, we take pride in making our patients feel as comfortable as possible," said the senior spokesperson of Mobile Blood Draw Services. Further he added, "All the services are co-ordinated by a client service staff who is responsible for managing staff scheduling, customer care and day-to-day issues arising from service delivery."
To learn more about how Mobile Blood Draw Services can help you, please visit http://www.mobileblooddrawservices.com/
ABOUT MOBILE BLOOD DRAW SERVICES
Mobile Blood Draw Services' authentic lab test services are offered whenever and wherever you need them in clinical settings or at home. They offer after surgery home blood draw services, clinical research services, medical courier services and wellness screening services. They are fully licensed and certified and work with almost every hospital laboratory in the Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. area. Mobile Blood Draw Services has partnered with multiple reference laboratories to provide its clients with quality laboratory services. The clients can easily request online or fax any laboratory requisition, and the order will be processed and the blood sample will be collected. Results usually will take between same day and 24 hours for specialty testing.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address
3940, Fairfax Farms Road
Fairfax, Virginia 22033
Contact details
Email: info@mobileblooddrawservices.com
Phone: 703-689-1585
Fax: 1-800-887-9017
Website: http://www.mobileblooddrawservices.com
Contact
Mobile Blood Draw Services
703-689-1585
info@mobileblooddrawservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse