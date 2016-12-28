Government Regulation on Vehicular Emission to Boost Global DOC and DPF Market

DOC and DPF Market

-- Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new report to its vast portfolio, titled as "2016-2020". This study primarily focuses on some of the key regions to analyze the current market scenario and its growth prospects for the coming few years. Key regions focused in the report are APAC, Americas and EMEA. According to this latest research, analysts have estimated that the global market of DOC and DPF will grow at a CAGR of 7.61% till the end of 2020.Initially, the report presents an overview of the market along with its introduction, scope and market segmentation. There are a lot of benefits present to use different kinds of emission control devices in vehicles. It can be defined as Diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC), which stimulates chemical oxidation of CO & HC as well as the soluble organic fraction of diesel particulates. It is well known that, diesel is something i.e. growing in popularity because it is cleaner in terms of burning and also makes sure that the vehicle or engine is running smoothly. For this, a diesel oxidation catalyst will be able to help absorb harmful gases and substances that are released by vehicles. Additional benefits of DOC includes oxidation of several non-regulated, HC-derived emissions & elimination of the odor of diesel exhaust.At present, diesel particulate filters (DPF) are used which are fitted to the exhaust system of the modern diesel engine cars in order to remove the dust particle emissions between the engine and the atmosphere. The goal of DPF is to remove at least 80% of particle emissions from diesel engines. Additionally, the report has analyzed that due to the growing demand for fuel efficiency in vehicles and volatility of fuel prices, OEMs are planning to improve fuel economy of their vehicles which is leading to the superior installation of the DOC and DPF. Currently, the latest trend gaining power in the market is proliferation of innovative euro emission standards such as Euro 5 and Euro 6.Moving further, the report segments the market on the basis of applications and geography. Key countries analyzed in the report are U.S., Germany and China. Applications of DOC and DPF include the following segments:• MCV• HCV• LCV• Passenger CarsPenetration of diesel engines in MCVs and HCVs is observed as one of the market drivers. Geographically, APAC is expected to witness stable growth in the market by 2020, due to the upgrading of emission norms in developing countries such as India and China. The major market driver observed by the study is basically the existence of government regulations on vehicular emission. With the rise in global pollution levels, it is stimulating the governments to implement more stringent regulations on vehicular emissions; this has led to the increase in the DOC and DPF sales.Key vendors highlighted in the report are Tenneco, Corning, Katcon, Faurecia and Bekaert. Also, some of the prominent vendors are Benteler International, Friedrich Boysen, Futaba Industrial, Eberspcher.