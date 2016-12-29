 
News By Tag
* It Service
* managed IT service
* managed IT Service Perth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Perth
  Western Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

DBS IT Australia Introduces new Services for the Healthcare Industry

DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Perth. The company has worked with a wide range of industries, including the Australian healthcare industry.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
It Service
managed IT service
managed IT Service Perth

Industry:
Services

Location:
Perth - Western Australia - Australia

Subject:
Services

PERTH, Australia - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Customer service continues to take on new dimensions in the modern age, when personalisation, instant results, and instant connection are considered to be a necessity.

In the retail industry, we expect companies to know what we're looking for, a representative continually available, and even a personality for each brand. Banking options are expected to be custom built for customers, with continual access, and of course, smartphone manageability.

However, there's one industry that continues to drift farther from this idea of customer service, even though it needs it the most: the healthcare industry. Luckily, new technologies are revolutionising the industry, delivering the type of personalised care we would expect as a customer and not as a patient.

In fact, a study by McKinsey found that companies prioritising improving the experience across customer journeys had a 10 to 15% increase in revenue, along with a 20% increase in customer satisfaction. Today, these numbers are beginning to be extended to health care.

DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Perth. The company has worked with a wide range of industries, including the Australian healthcare industry, however it has recently introduced some new services, based on the idea of connecting patients with healthcare professionals.

So what can we expect from the industry in the future? Let's consider Big Data, which is all about the gathering of information. While it's easy to assume that when we look at data in healthcare, we're further removing a personalised experience for patients, however when tie and resources no longer allow doctors to maintain friendships with all of their patients and perform house calls, data analytics allows doctors to understand their patients personally, while making diagnosis based on patterns they notice.

A spokesperson from DBS IT Australia recently weighed in on the changes undergoing the healthcare industry:

"In order for healthcare professionals to provide their patients with excellent and personalised customer service, they need the software development companies they work with to also deliver on this expectation. At DBS IT, we understand that both data and technology play a large part in creating personalised patient experiences for medical professionals, and should be used to support healthcare professionals and ensure they are fully informed of the patient's history, needs, and background."

While house calls are a thing of the past, telecommunications has revived an immediate connection between doctors and patients, and people can now log onto medical websites and chat doctors for a consultation. Some doctors will now also arrange to communicate with patients via wearable devices or smartphones so they can receive immediate updates and feedback.

In fact wearables continue to be one of the best ways to help patients manage their health, and internet-connected heart monitors or jackets can immediately transmit important data back to doctors. This especially helps low-income patients, as they can avoid the weekly

expense of a doctor's visit, and can instead be accurately and regularly monitored by their doctor, through the device.

For businesses within the healthcare industry looking for a IT Managed Service company, call DBS IT Australia today. Click here for more details https://www.dbsit.com.au/

Contact
Denver Wanigasekera
0892782593
***@dbsit.com.au
End
Source:DBS IT AUSTRALIA
Email:***@dbsit.com.au
Tags:It Service, managed IT service, managed IT Service Perth
Industry:Services
Location:Perth - Western Australia - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DBS IT PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share