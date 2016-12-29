News By Tag
DBS IT Australia Introduces new Services for the Healthcare Industry
DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Perth.
In the retail industry, we expect companies to know what we're looking for, a representative continually available, and even a personality for each brand. Banking options are expected to be custom built for customers, with continual access, and of course, smartphone manageability.
However, there's one industry that continues to drift farther from this idea of customer service, even though it needs it the most: the healthcare industry. Luckily, new technologies are revolutionising the industry, delivering the type of personalised care we would expect as a customer and not as a patient.
In fact, a study by McKinsey found that companies prioritising improving the experience across customer journeys had a 10 to 15% increase in revenue, along with a 20% increase in customer satisfaction. Today, these numbers are beginning to be extended to health care.
DBS IT Australia is a software development and IT company based in Perth. The company has worked with a wide range of industries, including the Australian healthcare industry, however it has recently introduced some new services, based on the idea of connecting patients with healthcare professionals.
So what can we expect from the industry in the future? Let's consider Big Data, which is all about the gathering of information. While it's easy to assume that when we look at data in healthcare, we're further removing a personalised experience for patients, however when tie and resources no longer allow doctors to maintain friendships with all of their patients and perform house calls, data analytics allows doctors to understand their patients personally, while making diagnosis based on patterns they notice.
A spokesperson from DBS IT Australia recently weighed in on the changes undergoing the healthcare industry:
"In order for healthcare professionals to provide their patients with excellent and personalised customer service, they need the software development companies they work with to also deliver on this expectation. At DBS IT, we understand that both data and technology play a large part in creating personalised patient experiences for medical professionals, and should be used to support healthcare professionals and ensure they are fully informed of the patient's history, needs, and background."
While house calls are a thing of the past, telecommunications has revived an immediate connection between doctors and patients, and people can now log onto medical websites and chat doctors for a consultation. Some doctors will now also arrange to communicate with patients via wearable devices or smartphones so they can receive immediate updates and feedback.
In fact wearables continue to be one of the best ways to help patients manage their health, and internet-connected heart monitors or jackets can immediately transmit important data back to doctors. This especially helps low-income patients, as they can avoid the weekly
expense of a doctor's visit, and can instead be accurately and regularly monitored by their doctor, through the device.
For businesses within the healthcare industry looking for a IT Managed Service company, call DBS IT Australia today. Click here for more details https://www.dbsit.com.au/
Contact
Denver Wanigasekera
0892782593
***@dbsit.com.au
