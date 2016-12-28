UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention hosts seminar on new medical liability decree

Session outlines on 'Federal Law No. (4) for the Year 2016 on Medical Liability'

-- UAE, 3 January, 2017 - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, represented by the Office of Medical Liability, recently organized a seminar to explain the 'Federal Law No. (4) for the Year 2016 on Medical Liability' at its Training and Development Center in Sharjah. The conference was attended by doctors and administrators of the Ministry's affiliated hospitals.The UAE is one of the few countries in the world that has a special independent legislation on medical responsibility. The new legislation embodies medical responsibility within the strategic framework to build a healthcare system at par with international standards through the implementation of stringent regulations to support the objective of UAE Vision 2021 of building a competitive healthcare sector.The 'Federal Law No. (4) for the Year 2016 on Medical Liability, aims to develop a legal framework for healthcare professions in the UAE. It will define the rights and duties of medical practitioners as well as ensure the rights of patients by outlining precise and clear rules and regulations while summarizing the responsibilities of all stakeholders. In the event of a disagreement between healthcare providers and patients, the law will undertake proper methods and procedures to settle disputes.The new legislation of the rules of conduct of the medical profession and the terms of therapeutic intervention and medical error cases and correcting sex and conditions of surgical intervention and brain death, as well as reproduction and fertility, miscarriages and committees of medical responsibility and the Higher Committee for Medical liability and investigation with practitioners and insurance against civil liability for medical mistakes and penalties.The seminar included a panel discussion outlining features of the legislation to ensure its proper implementation in order to protect the safety and rights of the patient and the General Practitioner (GP). It also discussed how to deal with real-life situations in such a manner that will be respectful to the right of both parties.The Federal Law by Decree No. (4) for the year 2016 on medical liability was published on August 2, 2016 and it shall remain effective from this date of publication.