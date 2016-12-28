News By Tag
Kochi-Muziris Biennale – An Event to Cherish for Art Lovers
Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an event that spans 3 – 4 months where artists from across the world display their artistic installations at heritage buildings and noted art galleries. It is held once every two years in multiple venues in Fort Kochi.
Even though, there's no reason and season required to visit the beautiful and ravishing Kochi, the pleasant January climate and the special events connected to Biennale makes the place even more aesthetic to the visitors who come from cross-cultural backgrounds. Apart from the installations, there are talks and seminars conducted on various topics, artistic films showcased and some classes also conducted at these venues. You can meet the artists, engage in the workshops and enjoy the performances. If you are an ardent art lover, you will need at least 2 to 3 days to explore the Biennale in detail. Though most of the venues are in close-by range, a couple of them are a little far away from the main venues. So the best option is to spend 2 days of your Kerala tour packages from Delhi, Bangalore etc exclusively for exploring the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. We also take you on a backwater cruise and shopping in the city. Another option is to explore the Muziris heritage site which is located about 30 kms from the city on the suburbs.
