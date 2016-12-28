News By Tag
Mantri Manyata Lithos – Live in style, amidst modern greens and urban panache!
The project in question is situated in Hebbal area, close to the Outer Ring Road, for a zippy ride to all parts of the city. Yet Mantri Manyata Lithos Bangalore is a bot away from the main city. Perfect blend of privacy and access. It is a part if the Manyata Tech Park and so the crowd who would live here will be IT professionals. The city's business and financial hubs, educational centres and medical features are also in smooth access from here.
6 acres of land here is being covered into a green zone, with natural rock formations as a part of a rustic landscape. A total of 10 acres of land is beingconverted as the impressive development called Manyata Lithos. Here will be homes in 2 and 3 BHK formats and penthouses, to create comfortable and lavish abodes.
Mantri Manyata Lithos Price will be can be made available on request. The homes will be ready by June 2017. Inside the rich campus, are green parks and these host the towers like a mother cradles it child.
The enclosure has everything that makes up for a fully-fed condo in Bangalore. There is a club house, meditation centre, day care centre, paved walkways, kids' play area, gym, swimming pool, jogging track, Jacuzzi, basketball court, multipurpose court, pool deck, wooden deck, barbecue pits and a lot more! The sculpture features here are artistic and sublime and add aesthetic beauty to the whole project.
Eco-friendly systems like STP, rainwater harvesting, energy efficient installations and power backup, high speed lifts, dedicated care parking in the basement, security and smart maintenance, will make Manta Lithos an envied place to reside in.
Sound investment, great rental and smart zone to stay indeed!
Contact Details:
Mantri Manyata Lithos
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.mantrimanyatalithos.com/
