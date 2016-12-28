Wound Care Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development and Forecast to 2022

P&S Market Research2

End

-- The global wound care market was valued at $24,482.9 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2016 - 2022.The wound care market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wound-care-market)is growing due to increasing geriatric population, increase in volume of sugeries and increasing awareness about wound care products. Increasing cases of diabetes leading to pressure ulcer formation is further generating an increased demand for wound care products.Among the types of wound care products, advanced wound care products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the various applications, surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015, and it is expected to witness 7.1% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. In 2015, North America held the largest share in the global wound care market whereas, Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2016– 2022.Wound care products promote the wound healing process and reduces the recovery time. These products are sterile in nature and prevent the contamination of wounds during the treatment. Traditional wound dressings are generally used to treat acute wounds by promoting wound healing process. They help absorbing exudates, inhibiting infection, preventing bleeding and drying of the wounds. The advanced wound dressings are used to treat chronic wounds, which fail to heal properly in timely manner. Advanced wound dressings include foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, collagen dressings and others.Some of the key companies operating in the global wound care market include 3M Company, Coloplast Corporation, Medtronic plc, Smith and Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Johnson and Johnson, Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, Molyncke Health Care, Mo-Sci Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., DermaRite Industries LLC., Derma Sciences Inc., Hollister Incorporated and DeRoyal Industries Inc.P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.AbhishekExecutive – Client Partner347, 5th Ave. #1402New York City, NY - 10016Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.psmarketresearch.com