New Honda Accord Hybrid Car Launched in India

The new Honda Accord Hybrid version is the ninth generation from the Honda stable. The honda accord price in bangalore is 37 lakhs.
 
 
Honda Accord in bangalore
Honda Accord in bangalore
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Featuring Sport Hybrid i-MMD, this new advanced hybrid system is a part of the Earth Dreams Technology series of next gen powertrain technologies that is very fuel efficient. A premium sedan, the Honda accord on road price in Bangalore is 37 lakhs.

The new Honda Accord 2016 is a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol motor powered by two 1.3kW lithium ion batteries. While the peak power of the petrol mill is 141bhp, an additional 75bhp is delivered by the electric motors against 315Nm of peak torque. Much spacious than its previous generation, there are several cosmetic upgrades in this new accord together with some high-tech features. Just like its predecessor, this new gen model is also available as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit).

The accord has a power unit mated to an electronic CVT gearbox and offers three operating modes, a first of its kind in its segment. EV Drive (pure electric), Hybrid Drive series hybrid) and Engine Drive (parallel hybrid) are the modes, including an additional 'Sport Mode'.

The sedan's new-gen model is built to impress, with a large chrome grill, LED detailing on headlights and lighter all-aluminium hood. An integrated spoiler with 18-inch alloy wheels carries this powerful model. The new accord ditches the dual wishbone front suspension and takes on the conventional McPherson strut which makes it 24-kgs lighter. Overall, the length and wheelbase have been reduced by 80mm and 25mm respectively.

This top of the line Honda Accord comes with all the paraphernalia expected in such a model. It has an electric sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Keyless Entry and Cruise control.

Available in four color schemes of Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl and Modern Steel Metallic, the interiors are quite spacious, with leather backed seats, wood grain accents and i-Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with Plasma Cluster.

The new 2016 Honda Accord in Bangalore is available at Magnum Honda showrooms, South India's No.1 Honda Car Dealer. Offering Sales, Service and Spares from a single location, the dealership also sells other variants of the Honda car with the Accord set to become one of its highest sold versions.

Book a test drive (http://www.magnumhonda.com/book-a-test-drive) online from Magnum Honda (http://www.magnumhonda.com/) - Authorized Honda Accord Car Dealer in Bangalore. Request a Quote (http://www.magnumhonda.com/request-a-quote) for Corporate and end user sales or Fill in your enquiry to get on road price (http://www.magnumhonda.com/get-on-road-price) from Bangalore's leading Honda Accord Dealer & Showroom in Bangalore – Magnum Honda. Choose from a great collection of Honda cars across Bangalore in one of our showrooms at Indiranagar, Kanakapura road, Mekhri Circle, Yeshwanthapur.

To maintain your Honda car to the best of Honda standards we invite you to use our full-fledged modern service facilities. We assure you that your car will be maintained in top condition so that you continue to enjoy the pleasure of driving a Honda.

