The Becoming Love Project Announces Free Valentine's Day Virtual Conference, 14 Hours of Love
14 Hours of Becoming Love is the first event added to the Becoming Love Project's holistic educational programming, and is designed to empower business leaders, yogis, seekers, philanthropists, and change agents to bring about sustainable change within ourselves and the world around us through the power of Divine Love. Tamala Baldwin, Event Host and Founder of The Becoming Love Project says, "Love is the gateway to everything that is worthwhile, good and true; and this online experience serves as an introduction to our platform that launches on the same day. Our goal is to empower change starting within through the power of Divine Love, to create a massive shift for the greater good in the world around us."
Throughout the day there will be fourteen, 40 minute presentations, each starting with a 10-minute introduction by Tamala on the Embodiment of Divine Love to Create Heaven, closing with a 10 minute "Q & A" period. To explore the agenda please visit http://www.becomingloveproject.com
Listeners will hear from holistic practitioners Lucia Gabriela, Arielle Brown, Terryl Ebony, Jessica Janniere; Gigi Azmy; Lena Cohen; Nicole Sherron Mason; Sophie Grégoire; Michele Ruiz; Kimberly Clark; Keisha Bloise; Louise Clark; Vanessa Codorniu and Tinnie Garlington.
All registered participants receive access to the on-demand recording, any presentation slides, and additional materials as part of their free registration package. To learn more about this event, or to register, please visit http://www.becomingloveproject.com.
For additional questions contact Tamala Baldwin at info@tamalabaldwin.com.
About The Becoming Love Project
The Becoming Love Project is a movement that believes the embodiment of Love can serve as the catalyst for creating a new world that transcends the experience of fear, suffering and separateness. We exist to promote a new model of what it means to be alive. It is a movement towards deliberate and conscious creation of heaven on earth. Our platform is designed for those that are ready to consciously evolve their life and enterprise using holistic educational programs built on the spiritual principle of Divine Love. We look to inspire world-wide transformation, unity and conscious creation.
