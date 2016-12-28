 
News By Tag
* Free
* Valentine S Day
* Workshop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


The Becoming Love Project Announces Free Valentine's Day Virtual Conference, 14 Hours of Love

 
 
The Becoming Love Project 14 Hour Virtual Conference
The Becoming Love Project 14 Hour Virtual Conference
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Free
Valentine S Day
Workshop

Industry:
Event

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Becoming Love Project, a transformational and spiritual solutions provider, announced the agenda and opened registration for the company's first-ever virtual conference 14 Hours of Love.  The free online event will be held on February 14th, 2017 from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

14 Hours of Becoming Love is the first event added to the Becoming Love Project's holistic educational programming, and is designed to empower business leaders, yogis, seekers, philanthropists, and change agents to bring about sustainable change within ourselves and the world around us through the power of Divine Love. Tamala Baldwin, Event Host and Founder of The Becoming Love Project says, "Love is the gateway to everything that is worthwhile, good and true; and this online experience serves as an introduction to our platform that launches on the same day. Our goal is to empower change starting within through the power of Divine Love, to create a massive shift for the greater good in the world around us."

Throughout the day there will be fourteen, 40 minute presentations, each starting with a 10-minute introduction by Tamala on the Embodiment of Divine Love to Create Heaven, closing with a 10 minute "Q & A" period. To explore the agenda please visit http://www.becomingloveproject.com

Listeners will hear from holistic practitioners Lucia Gabriela, Arielle Brown, Terryl Ebony, Jessica Janniere; Gigi Azmy; Lena Cohen; Nicole Sherron Mason; Sophie Grégoire; Michele Ruiz; Kimberly Clark; Keisha Bloise; Louise Clark; Vanessa Codorniu and Tinnie Garlington.

All registered participants receive access to the on-demand recording, any presentation slides, and additional materials as part of their free registration package. To learn more about this event, or to register, please visit http://www.becomingloveproject.com.

For additional questions contact Tamala Baldwin at info@tamalabaldwin.com.

About The Becoming Love Project

The Becoming Love Project is a movement that believes the embodiment of Love can serve as the catalyst for creating a new world that transcends the experience of fear, suffering and separateness.  We exist to promote a new model of what it means to be alive. It is a movement towards deliberate and conscious creation of heaven on earth.   Our platform is designed for those that are ready to consciously evolve their life and enterprise using holistic educational programs built on the spiritual principle of Divine Love. We look to inspire world-wide transformation, unity and conscious creation.
End
Source:The Becoming Love Project
Email:***@tamalabaldwin.com Email Verified
Tags:Free, Valentine S Day, Workshop
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tamala Baldwin PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share