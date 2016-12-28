News By Tag
Akshay, Salman And Karan Come Together For A Big Project
The movie will star Akshay Kumar as the main lead and Karan Johar will produce it along with SKF Films which is Salman's home production and will be directed by Anurag Singh. The film is slated to release in the year 2018.
The trio announced the news on their social media platforms and gave all their fans a pleasant surprise. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018."
While Karan Johar wrote, "Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018!."
Salman Khan too took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF."
Well with the trio coming together something really interesting and exciting is sure to happen!
