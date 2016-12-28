News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Class 4 Softswitch Solution Development for Distant VoIP Communication
Ecosmob Technologies is a renowned company offering the best Class 4 SoftSwitch development solution for various service sectors across the globe. This VoIP SoftSwitch solution is skilled communication software that enhances remote communication.
Ecosmob Technologies is an Ahmedabad based renowned company offering the effective VoIP SoftSwitch solution for a variety of business verticals. On enquiring about the said solution, one of the company representatives said that this SoftSwitch software is beneficial to route large volumes of data traffic over long distance which becomes quite easy to set up, use and maintain.
"Protocol support and conversion, transcoding, calls per second rate and number of concurrent calls are some of the key characteristics of our Class 4 SoftSwitch solution," he stated. He further continued to mention the features as below.
Key Features of Class 4 SoftSwitch Solution:
- Easy to use web interface
- Smart call routing for outbound and inbound calls
- MNP and LNP routing
- Fax message routing
- Nomadic, geographic and non-geographic call routing
- Failover and load balancing
- Emergency number routing
- Data traffic tracking
- Facilitates CDRs (Call Detail Reports)
According to the representative from Ecosmob, the interface for any of the modules is user-friendly and easy which helps in flexible deployment and operation. Generally, it consists of remote or local call control management, firewall management, software updates, resource monitoring, maintenance and much more. "Class 4 SoftSwitch solution boosts the system's performance by using the most advanced methodologies."
While talking about the security this solution offers, the company representative said that their Class 4 SoftSwitch solution offers some advanced security features that caters assured security to user IDs, external protocols as well as the password protection.
He also said that this VoIP SoftSwitch software, by providing the reliable call routing process, enhances the emphasis on core business function rather than making you worried about the long distance remote business communication. This significant VoIP solution gives instant scalability to the carriers together with facilitating the migration to IP networks by enabling easy expansion.
"Together with increasing the reliability, our Class 4 SoftSwitch solution development service also reduces the expense of network management and call handling. It helps businesses scale new heights with using this potential software catering the best distant communication,"
To know more about the class 4 Softswitch solution, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
