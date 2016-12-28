News By Tag
Brite Smiles Dental Care Asks if You Got New Front Teeth for Christmas
For some people, it's exactly what they'd like to have – a new whiter, brighter and more beautiful smile. It's a lot easier than you think.
Surveys tell us that the first thing people notice about someone is their smile. There's an incredible amount of beauty that can be restored to a smile simply by adding new front teeth. People walk out of a dental clinic with a new confidence and pride in their appearance. They are more outgoing, friendly and often seem to have a better outlook on life.
Dr. Dennis Simmons, founder and director of Brite Smiles Dental Care stated "January is a great time to do cosmetic dentistry. It can start with whitening – because Brite Smiles runs a special on teeth whitening through February, 2017. You can whiten to the desired color and then add new perfectly shaped and sized front teeth that match the new color of your smile. It's an incredible makeover. Give it as a Valentine's Day to yourself or to your sweetheart."
Brite Smiles has given many patients a beautiful smile in 2016. Dr Simmons has been doing cosmetic dentistry for 40 years.
Dr. Simmons stated "It's time to get that winning smile you've always dreamed of. Try adding more aesthetics to your life and to your smile by seeing your dentist in 2017. We consider it our mission to change people's lives by making them more comfortable with and proud of their smiles. All dental problems can be totally handled with high-quality dentistry. Too many people just accept a non-optimum situation with their teeth. We urge them to get their teeth handled and it's probably easier than they think."
Dr. Dennis Simmons graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1976, receiving the Class Honor in prosthetics – dentures partial and full. Since then he has participated in over 3000 hours of continuing education courses, focusing primarily on cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry, dental implants and implant-supported restorations, orthodontics, extractions, crown/bridge, root canals, bite and TMJ disorders, and sleep apnea. For his studies, he has been honored with the status of "Diplomate" from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the International Osseous (bone) Integration Society. For more information on orthodontics services and options from Brite Smiles Dental Care, visit http://britesmilesdentalcare.com, or call 952-891-8484.
