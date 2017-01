Echo Theater Company presents world premiere "The Found Dog Ribbon Dance" at Atwater Village

A professional cuddler's quest to return a lost dog to its rightful owner leads her to encounter a slew of oddballs and even a second chance at love. A bittersweet romantic comedy about loneliness, oxytocin, and the healing power of Whitney Houston.

Echo Theatre Company's "The Found Dog Ribbon Dance"

--presentsbyand directed byA bittersweet romantic comedy about loneliness, oxytocin, and the healing power of Whitney Houston, at Atwater Village Theatre.At once humorous, fanciful and tender,introduces us to Norma, a professional cuddler whose quest to return a lost dog to its rightful owner leads her to encounter a slew of oddballs, and maybe even discover a second chance at love."It's funny, charming and filled with whimsy, but Dominic has a lot to say underneath,"says Dietze. "The play speaks loudly to our universal need for connection, and the myriad ways in which we construct walls around ourselves. How do we break down the barriers that keep us apart?""I wanted to examine the anatomy of loneliness,"Finocchiaro explains.was a semi-finalist at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and a finalist at the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. It has been work-shopped at the Play Penn Conference in Philadelphia;at the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, id Theater, in McCall, Idaho; and at the NNPN MFA Playwrights' Workshop at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.Dedicated to producing new work, the multiple award-winning Echo Theater Company was anointed "Best Best for Ballsy Original Plays: by thein its 2014 Best of L.A. issue and was a recipient of a 2016 "Kilroy Cake Drop"– one of only 13 theaters in the country to be surprised by cakes to honor the efforts they are making to produce women and trans writers. Under the leadership of founding artistic director Chris Fields, the Echo has introduced Los Angeles to playwrights such as David Lindsay-Abaire, Adam Rapp, Sarah Ruhl, Adam Bock and Miki Johnson among others. The company is also recognized for its acting ensemble; in thetheater critic Charles McNulty wrote, "Echo Theater Company, which has cultivated a community of top flight actors, would be my go-to place in Los Angeles for symbiotic ensemble acting." KCRW's Anthony Byrnes stated, "It's time to start paying attention to the Echo Theater Company… What's made these choices pay off is the acting and casting has been superb. The company has made bold choices and backed them up."runsthrough, Fri., Sat., Mon. at;Sun. atThree preview performances are set for Wed., Jan. 18; Thurs., Jan. 19; and Fri., Jan. 20, all at 8 p.m. Tickets $20-$34,is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in LA,CA 90039. On-site parking is free. Tix and info, call (or www.echotheatercompany.com