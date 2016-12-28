News By Tag
Echo Theater Company presents world premiere "The Found Dog Ribbon Dance" at Atwater Village
A professional cuddler's quest to return a lost dog to its rightful owner leads her to encounter a slew of oddballs and even a second chance at love. A bittersweet romantic comedy about loneliness, oxytocin, and the healing power of Whitney Houston.
At once humorous, fanciful and tender,The Found Dog Ribbon Dance introduces us to Norma, a professional cuddler whose quest to return a lost dog to its rightful owner leads her to encounter a slew of oddballs, and maybe even discover a second chance at love.
"It's funny, charming and filled with whimsy, but Dominic has a lot to say underneath,"
"I wanted to examine the anatomy of loneliness,"
The Found Dog Ribbon Dancewas a semi-finalist at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and a finalist at the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. It has been work-shopped at the Play Penn Conference in Philadelphia;
Dedicated to producing new work, the multiple award-winning Echo Theater Company was anointed "Best Best for Ballsy Original Plays: by theLA Weeklyin its 2014 Best of L.A. issue and was a recipient of a 2016 "Kilroy Cake Drop"– one of only 13 theaters in the country to be surprised by cakes to honor the efforts they are making to produce women and trans writers. Under the leadership of founding artistic director Chris Fields, the Echo has introduced Los Angeles to playwrights such as David Lindsay-Abaire, Adam Rapp, Sarah Ruhl, Adam Bock and Miki Johnson among others. The company is also recognized for its acting ensemble; in theLos Angeles Times,theater critic Charles McNulty wrote, "Echo Theater Company, which has cultivated a community of top flight actors, would be my go-to place in Los Angeles for symbiotic ensemble acting." KCRW's Anthony Byrnes stated, "It's time to start paying attention to the Echo Theater Company… What's made these choices pay off is the acting and casting has been superb. The company has made bold choices and backed them up."
The Found Dog Ribbon Dance runs Jan.21 through Feb. 26, Fri., Sat., Mon. at 8 p.m.;Sun. at 4 p.m. Three preview performances are set for Wed., Jan. 18; Thurs., Jan. 19; and Fri., Jan. 20, all at 8 p.m. Tickets $20-$34, Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in LA,CA 90039. On-site parking is free. Tix and info, call (310) 307-3753 or www.echotheatercompany.com
