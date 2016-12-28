News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Promotes Miyazono to Director of Client Relations
Financial planning firm's Client Relations Department recognized as a top performer among Northwestern Mutual offices nationwide
"Jeannette has played a key role in the growth of our firm," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner. "We are looking forward to her continued leadership and building on the legacy of innovation and high performance."
Miyazono has led the team within Northwestern Mutual – Chicago to earn the Northwestern Mutual Financial Security Award in 2015 and 2016. The award recognizes Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's Client Relations Department as the top performer among the company's more than 330 offices nationwide.
She joined Northwestern Mutual – Chicago in 2010 as a Client Relations Coordinator, was promoted to Client Relations Supervisor in 2013 and Associate Director of Client Relations in 2016.
Miyazono holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola Marymount University. Her commitment to community is shown through her volunteer efforts with Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) Road Scholars program.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The network office is located at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago, and district offices are located at 2015 Spring Road in Oak Brook, 650 Dundee in Northbrook, and 8600 W. Bryn Mawr in Chicago. Further information can be found at http://chicago-
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).
Contact
Karen E Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse