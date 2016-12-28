Thecus® launches two new WSS Rackmount NAS with Skylake Architecture, the W12910SA

High Velocity Enterprise Storage for Mission-critical Storage needs

-- Thecus® Technology Corp this week announced their new series of Enterprise-level Windows based NAS, the W12910SAS and W16910SAS. These 12-bay and 16-bay rackmount NAS with server-grade hardware design, in conjunction with the Windows operating system platform offer large-scale IT divisions and growing data-heavy medium business with a highly scalable, efficient, rapid storage solution for data heavy businesses."Thecus' latest Windows enterprise-class rackmounts, the W12910SAS and W16910SAS, provide big business ultra-fast performance, high-scalability and reliability. The Windows OS architecture is world renowned for aiding business success in big business " said Florence Shih, General Manager of Thecus Technology Corp.The rackmounts are powered by Intel Xeon E3-1245 v5 Skylake architecture 3.5GHz processor with 16GB of DDR4 ECC RAM (upgradable to 64 GB). These NASs offer the same user experience as other Thecus NAS that use the Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 Standard OS, providing businesses with an easy learning curve and quick deployment of the system.The W12910SAS and W16910SAS offer robust, rapid and reliable Enterprise storage solutions which further deliver on Thecus' ethos of 'empowering professionals'.For more information on where to buy this product, go to: