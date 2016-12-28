News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Thecus® launches two new WSS Rackmount NAS with Skylake Architecture, the W12910SA
High Velocity Enterprise Storage for Mission-critical Storage needs
"Thecus' latest Windows enterprise-class rackmounts, the W12910SAS and W16910SAS, provide big business ultra-fast performance, high-scalability and reliability. The Windows OS architecture is world renowned for aiding business success in big business " said Florence Shih, General Manager of Thecus Technology Corp.
The rackmounts are powered by Intel Xeon E3-1245 v5 Skylake architecture 3.5GHz processor with 16GB of DDR4 ECC RAM (upgradable to 64 GB). These NASs offer the same user experience as other Thecus NAS that use the Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 Standard OS, providing businesses with an easy learning curve and quick deployment of the system.
The W12910SAS and W16910SAS offer robust, rapid and reliable Enterprise storage solutions which further deliver on Thecus' ethos of 'empowering professionals'.
For more information on where to buy this product, go to:
http://www.thecus.com/
Contact
Thecus
***@thecus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse